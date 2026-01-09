Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 Enters Into Service, Delivering the Most Significant Gen2 Updates to Date

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 has entered into service, setting a new standard for the Citation Gen2 family. Launch customers and longtime Citation owners Dave Mecartney and Shannon Day took delivery of their new aircraft this week. Mecartney—an experienced aviator with nearly two decades flying Citation light jets and a member of Textron Aviation’s Customer Advisory Board—helped shape the enhancements that elevate the CJ3 Gen2 experience. Key upgrades include Garmin autothrottle technology, added pilot legroom and a fully customizable cabin environment, all driven by customer feedback.

The Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company.

“The Citation CJ3 Gen2 delivers an unmatched experience from day one—thanks to its exceptional range, payload and efficiency, combined with new productivity and comfort features,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing. “Customers like Shannon and Dave will undoubtedly appreciate this aircraft, our most comprehensive Gen2 investment to date.”

Certified by the Federal Aviation Administration in October 2025, the aircraft was designed based on customer feedback via a Customer Advisory Board made up of owners, pilots and mechanics helping to create the ultimate aircraft experience. This feedback was key in every detailed enhancement in the aircraft, from cockpit to cabin.

“After extensive consideration of the competition, there was no equal for handling, service and support, training and reliability in the entry level jet category than the CJ3 Gen2,” said Shannon Day. “When we decided to upgrade our mission capabilities, staying in the Citation family was an easy decision. The CJ3 Gen2 is a great next step in my aviation journey and I’m looking forward to the advances in this aircraft like autothrottles, an externally serviceable lavatory and more legroom for a 6’3” pilot.”

The cockpit in the CJ3 Gen2 provides an extra 4.5 inches (11.4 cm) of legroom for the pilot, improving entry and egress from the pilot’s seat before and after flight. It offers a proven and trusted avionics system with the latest Garmin G3000 software and hardware, including:

Garmin Autothrottles to reduce pilot workload and provide flight-envelope protection

Intuitive touchscreen interface via Garmin Touchscreen Controllers

GDL60 for aircraft connectivity, including remote transmission of flight plans, automatic database updates as well as wireless transmission of aircraft diagnostic data

The fully customizable luxury interior allows customers to create the ideal environment for their specific mission with seating for up to 10 occupants. For added convenience, the Citation CJ3 Gen2 includes an externally serviceable lavatory.

“As a Cessna Citation owner since 2007, the brand has consistently earned my trust with a proven heritage, superior reliability and one of the strongest service and support networks in the industry,” Mecartney added. “The aftermarket support has always been responsive, efficient and predictable—which is invaluable as an owner-pilot. Choosing the CJ3 Gen2 felt like a natural continuation of a relationship and an aircraft lineage that I’ve relied on for nearly two decades.”

Textron Aviation delivers unmatched Aftermarket support through a global network designed to keep customers flying. With 20 company-owned service centers worldwide, 21 Authorized Service Facilities (ASFs) for Citation jets and more than 80 Mobile Service Units (MSUs), expert help is always within reach. The company’s expanded parts distribution network—with seven distribution centers and 17 stockrooms globally—offers same-day shipping and online ordering for over 150,000 unique part numbers. Textron Aviation Parts Distribution is backed by a team of more than 600 dedicated professionals and an expanded global customer support team, providing customers with the assistance they need wherever they are. The Aftermarket team offers 24/7 AOG support, delivering fast, reliable solutions that minimize downtime and maximize aircraft availability.

With a maximum range of 2,040 nautical miles (3,778 kilometers) and a maximum payload of 2,135 lbs. (968.4 kg), the Citation CJ3 Gen2 offers excellent range, payload and field performance to enable pilots to achieve a variety of missions in extensive conditions.

