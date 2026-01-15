CesiumAstro Lands Record $200M Government Financing and Expands Texas Operations to Power National Security

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Aerospace--CesiumAstro Inc., a global leader in space and defense communications systems and satellites, today announced it secured a historic $200 million financing package from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), in partnership with J.P. Morgan—the largest financing ever completed under EXIM’s “Make More in America” (MMIA) Initiative and one of the most significant government-backed investments in U.S. space manufacturing to date.

The transaction represents a rare alignment of federal industrial policy, national security priorities, and private capital, signaling a decisive commitment to build and scale critical space and defense technologies in the U.S.

This unprecedented investment will enable CesiumAstro to acquire a 270,000-square-foot facility in Texas for full-rate, domestic manufacturing at scale.

“This investment marks a defining moment for CesiumAstro and for America’s space and defense industrial base,” said Shey Sabripour, Founder and CEO of CesiumAstro. “As a non-traditional defense contractor, we’re scaling domestic production at unprecedented speed, creating high-quality American jobs and proving that commercial innovation can deliver at national scale.”

$200 Million Public-Private Financing Package Validates CesiumAstro’s Role in Rebuilding the U.S. Industrial Base

Awarded through EXIM’s MMIA Initiative, the $200 million package stands apart in both scale and structure, underscoring CesiumAstro’s role in advancing a resilient and competitive U.S. space and defense industrial base. The initiative accelerates advanced domestic manufacturing, fortifies critical supply chains, and positions the U.S. to compete effectively in strategically vital technologies, particularly against China.

“This financing shows that American leadership in space and advanced manufacturing is accelerating at exactly the moment global competition is intensifying. By supporting CesiumAstro’s expansion, EXIM is strengthening our nation’s industrial base, securing the technologies that underpin next generation communications, and ensuring these critical capabilities are built here in the United States. This action reflects President Trump’s commitment to revitalizing American manufacturing, enhancing supply chain security, and reinforcing U.S. competitiveness in transformational industries,” said John Jovanovic, President and Chairman of EXIM.

The financing includes a $185 million EXIM-authorized debt facility, alongside a $15 million revolving credit facility from J.P. Morgan, creating a structure that blends sovereign-scale backing with institutional-grade private capital.

“This transaction sets a new benchmark for how federal financing tools and private-sector capital can work together to reshore manufacturing, create American jobs and strengthen U.S. leadership in strategically vital industries. This investment directly aligns with the firm’s $1.5 trillion Security and Resiliency Initiative, which aims to facilitate, finance, and invest in industries critical to national economic security and resiliency,” said Liam Sargent, Head of Securitized Products Group and Tax Oriented Investments, J.P. Morgan.

Ken Smith, CFO of CesiumAstro, added: “This investment enables us to continue building a business model that directly supports national security priorities, delivering best-in-class products to our commercial customers, while delivering strong returns for our investors. It’s proof that strategic impact and financial discipline go hand in hand.”

Expanded Headquarters Cements Texas as a Hub for the Future of Space Connectivity

With the EXIM investment, CesiumAstro will acquire a 270,000-square-foot facility in West Austin, establishing a vertically integrated U.S. manufacturing headquarters for space and defense communications. Operations are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

Supported by Texas’ continued investment in space and advanced manufacturing, along with the financing from EXIM, the expansion represents a more than $500 million total investment over the next 5 years to consolidate design, manufacturing, assembly, and test into a single U.S.-based production ecosystem. CesiumAstro plans to increase its Texas workforce by 215% by 2030, adding more than 500 high-skill jobs, while expanding to over 1,000 employees globally.

“CesiumAstro’s investment in Texas helps further position our state as a global hub for the aerospace, aviation and defense industry,” said Governor Abbott. “I congratulate CesiumAstro on this significant expansion in the Austin area which will create hundreds of new, high-tech jobs for hardworking Texans. Partnering with industry leaders like CesiumAstro, Texas will continue to set the pace for innovation, technology, and advanced manufacturing in America.”

“Scaling our U.S. operations is essential to ensuring America retains trusted, domestic manufacturing capacity as we build the space communications infrastructure required for an increasingly contested and connected world,” said Sabripour. “Texas understands what it takes to lead in the new space economy: technical excellence, long-term vision, and strong public-private collaboration. We’re grateful to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Space Commission for their continued support as we deliver systems that will define the future of space and further establish Texas as a national hub for space innovation.”

About CesiumAstro:

A global leader in advanced connectivity solutions for space and defense sectors, CesiumAstro delivers next-generation space systems that connect, detect, and defend across commercial, government, and national security missions. Its full-stack, multi-mission, end-to-end hardware and software solutions encompass satellites, high-performance communications payloads and advanced computing systems. CesiumAstro maintains complete vertical integration with in-house design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities certified to AS9100D/ISO 9001:2015 standards. Headquartered near Austin, Texas, the company operates additional facilities in Colorado, California, the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan. To learn more, visit CesiumAstro.com.

