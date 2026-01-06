CES Recognizes Amprius with an Innovation Award

CES booth highlights real-world applications of Amprius batteries, including a Nokia drone

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, was honored today with an Innovation Award from the Consumer Technology Association, sponsor of CES 2026, taking place January 6–9 in Las Vegas.

Amprius is a 2026 Best of Innovation honoree in the Sustainability & Energy Transition category for its 520 Wh/kg battery, a super high energy density model popular with electric aviation customers. Amprius’ battery was selected from thousands of submissions through a competitive process led by an independent panel of engineers, designers, and industry experts. The battery delivers more than twice the energy of many lithium-ion batteries at the same weight, delivering extended flight times and greater payload capacity for electric aviation applications in commercial, industrial, and defense segments.

As requirements for next-generation batteries grow alongside the U.S.'s increasing focus on domestic drone capabilities, Amprius continues to expand its commercial relationships with customers prioritizing secure supply chains and mission-critical performance. Following its December announcement that Nokia selected Amprius’s SiCore® cells to power its drone-in-a-box platform, Amprius will feature a Nokia drone on display at its CES booth. This marks Nokia’s first deployment of silicon-anode battery technology within its drone fleet.

At CES 2026, visitors to the Amprius booth will be able to view:

Amprius high-energy-density silicon anode battery portfolio

Nokia drone powered by Amprius pouch batteries

Amprius will exhibit at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, Booth #4275, where attendees can meet the Amprius team and see its battery technology. To schedule a briefing, please reach out to amprius@gateway-grp.com.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries, producing the industry’s highest-known energy density cells. The Company’s commercially available batteries deliver up to 520 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L. The Company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, USA where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot line for the fabrication of silicon anode cells. For additional information, please visit amprius.com and the Company’s LinkedIn page.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “will” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the performance of Amprius’ products, the applications and addressable markets of Amprius’ products, the ability of Amprius to secure the new customer and the timing to disclose more details regarding the new customer, and the ability of Amprius to expand its commercial relationship. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Amprius’ management and are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including Amprius’ liquidity position; risks related to the rollout of Amprius’ business and the timing of expected business milestones; Amprius’ ability to commercially produce high performing batteries; the effects of competition on Amprius’ business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of Amprius’ products; and changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions. More information on these risks and uncertainties that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the documents we filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), all of which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. There may be additional risks that Amprius does not presently know or that Amprius currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Amprius’ expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Amprius’ assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Amprius specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

