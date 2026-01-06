CES 2026: Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Debuts as First Built on Intel 18A

Intel ushers in the next generation of AI PCs with exceptional performance, graphics and battery life; available this month.

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS:

First platform built on Intel 18A: At CES 2026, Intel launched the Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors, the first compute platform built on Intel 18A - the most advanced semiconductor process ever developed and manufactured in the United States.

At CES 2026, Intel launched the Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors, the first compute platform built on Intel 18A - the most advanced semiconductor process ever developed and manufactured in the United States. Powering over 200 PC designs: Series 3 includes a robust family of mobile processors, delivering exceptional performance, graphics and battery life.

Series 3 includes a robust family of mobile processors, delivering exceptional performance, graphics and battery life. From PC to Edge: For the first time, Series 3 processors are tested and certified for embedded and industrial use cases at the edge like robotics, smart cities, automation, healthcare and more.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at CES, Intel unveiled Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors, the first AI PC platform built on Intel 18A process technology that was designed and manufactured in the United States. Powering over 200 designs from leading, global partners, Series 3 will be the most broadly adopted and globally available AI PC platform Intel has ever delivered.

“With Series 3, we are laser-focused on improving power efficiency, adding more CPU performance, a bigger GPU in a class of its own, more AI compute and app compatibility you can count on with x86.” – Jim Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Computing Group, Intel

Series 3 Adds a New Class of Intel Core Ultra X9 and X7 Processors

Within the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 mobile lineup, a new class of Intel Core Ultra X9 and X7 processors come packed with the highest performing, integrated Intel® Arc™ graphics. They are purpose-built for multitaskers that handle advanced workloads like gaming, creation and productivity on the go. The top SKUs feature up to 16 CPU cores, 12 Xe -cores and 50 NPU TOPS, delivering up to 60% better multithread performance1, over 77% faster gaming performance2 and up to 27 hours of battery life3.

The Series 3 family also includes Intel Core processors, intentionally designed to power mainstream mobile systems. Leveraging the same foundational architecture of Intel Core Ultra Series 3, the Intel Core lineup enables more performant and efficient laptop designs at lower price points.

Series 3 Accelerates AI Adoption in Robotics, Smart Cities, Automation and Healthcare

For the first time, alongside their PC counterparts, Series 3 edge processors are certified for embedded and industrial use cases, including extended temperature ranges, deterministic performance, and 24x7 reliability.

Intel Core Ultra Series 3 delivers competitive advantages in critical edge AI workloads with up to 1.9x higher large language model (LLM) performance4, up to 2.3x better performance per watt per dollar on end-to-end video analytics5, and up to 4.5x higher throughput on vision language action (VLA) models6. The integrated AI acceleration enables superior total cost of ownership (TCO) through a single system on chip (SoC) solution versus traditional multi-chip CPU and GPU architectures.

Availability

Pre-orders for the first consumer laptops powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors will begin Jan. 6, 2026. Systems will be available globally starting Jan. 27, 2026, with additional designs coming throughout the first half of the year.

Edge systems powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 will be available starting Q2 2026.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) designs and manufactures advanced semiconductors that connect and power the modern world. Every day, our engineers create new technologies that enhance and shape the future of computing to enable new possibilities for every customer we serve. Learn more at intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Intel, the Intel logo, Intel Core and Arc are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

1 Up to 60% better multithread performance vs. Lunar Lake at similar power with an Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 388H vs. Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 288V. As measured by Cinebench 2024 Multi Core (at 25W). See intel.com/performanceindex for workloads and configurations. Results may vary​.

2 Up to 77% better gaming performance vs. Lunar Lake with an Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 388H vs. Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 288V. As measured by Geomean of average game performance across 45 game titles at 1080p High with 2x upscaling when supported on Panther Lake Reference Platform vs. Lunar Lake Reference Platform. See intel.com/performanceindex for workloads and configurations. Results may vary​.

3 Get as much as 27.1 hours while Netflix streaming with an Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 388H tested in Lenovo IdeaPad reference design. As measured by Netflix streaming at 1080p in Edge browser. Individual system results will vary significantly with different use, battery capacity and other factors. Learn more at intel.com/performanceindex.

4 As estimated by DeepSeek Ilama-8B first token latency on Intel Core Ultra X9 processor 388H vs. NVIDIA Jetson Orin™ AGX 64GB for BS1 and INT4. Individual system results may vary as power and performance are affected by use, configuration and other factors. Details at intel.com/performanceindex.

5 As estimated by medium end-to-end video analytics with BS8 on Intel Core Ultra X9 processor 388H vs. NVIDIA Jetson Orin™ AGX 64GB. Individual system results may vary as power and performance are affected by use, configuration and other factors. Details at intel.com/performanceindex.

6 As estimated by Action Chunking Transformer (ACT) Bimanual insertion model (using four cameras – 640x480 with FP32) on Intel Core Ultra X9 processor 388H iGPU vs. NVIDIA Jetson Orin™ AGX 64GB. Individual system results may vary as power and performance are affected by use, configuration and other factors. Details at intel.com/performanceindex.

Savior Kim

savior.kim@intel.com