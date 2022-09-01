Home Business Wire Cerveau Technologies Inc. and Alnylam® Pharmaceuticals Sign Agreement to Provide Novel Tau Imaging Biomarker...
Business Wire

Cerveau Technologies Inc. and Alnylam® Pharmaceuticals Sign Agreement to Provide Novel Tau Imaging Biomarker for Disease Modifier Research

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cerveau Technologies, Inc. today announced a research collaboration agreement with Alnylam® Pharmaceuticals (Alnylam), which will enable Alnylam to use Cerveau’s [F-18]MK-6240, an investigational imaging agent, in Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scans to assess the status and progression of neurofibrillary tangles (NFTs) in the brain. NFTs made up of aggregated tau protein are a hallmark of several neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease.

The collaboration is focused on using [F-18]MK-6240 as a biomarker in Alnylam’s neurodegenerative disease drug research and development. The companies will apply [F-18]MK-6240 imaging to evaluate Alnylam’s investigational therapeutics for potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases in humans, with a focus on Mild Cognitive Impairment and pre-symptomatic Alzheimer’s Disease.

“Cerveau is focused on enabling acceleration of technologies that have the potential to advance the fight against debilitating neurodegenerative diseases,” said Rick Hiatt, Chief Executive Officer, Cerveau Technologies, Inc. “We are excited to add Alnylam to our growing network of pharmaceutical partners and global validated production sites. Our goal is to expand the availability of this novel investigational imaging agent to the broader scientific community.”

About Cerveau Technologies, Inc.

Cerveau’s vision is globally develop diagnostics and technology that positively impact patients with neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer’s disease.

Contacts

Cerveau Technologies, Inc.

Rick Hiatt, 617-906-2715

RFhiatt@cerveautechnologies.com

