Certinia’s Summer 2023 Release Introduces AI Functionality and Updates Improving Productivity, Efficiency, and Decision Making

Release includes innovative new Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities that will enable service businesses to deploy pragmatic AI use cases; as well as new project and resource management features





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Certinia, the platform for services business, today announced the general availability of its Summer 2023 product release. This release includes valuable updates to Certinia’s Services-as-a-Business platform that empower both new and existing customers to achieve a single source of certainty in their services operations.

The latest capabilities are focused on empowering services providers to deliver more efficient and cost-effective projects by automating and streamlining resource management and providing time-saving enhancements for accounting teams. Customers leveraging these capabilities will be better equipped to navigate growth and they’ll have the insights to respond to market and business uncertainties with greater confidence.

Introducing Embedded AI Functionality

Certinia’s pragmatic approach to AI is changing how global mid-sized enterprises address the challenge of adopting AI into their Finance and Professional Services operations, with AI use-cases augmenting Certinia’s products. This approach will elevate services business with role-based actions, not just insights, delivered at the point of impact.

Pragmatic AI reduces the uncertainty and risk around investing and adopting AI by providing curated datasets, closed-loop models that make recommendations to improve model accuracy, and expert support and services from Certinia. By leveraging Salesforce’s Einstein Discovery Machine Learning (ML) models with an end-to-end platform for financial and operational data, organizations can have greater trust, control and confidence in operationalizing AI for more accurate cash flow forecasting, planning, staffing, and decision making.

The Summer 2023 product release includes updates that support the following use cases: identifying risk and proactive mitigations to scheduled project work, improving service margins, as well as predicting days to pay in cash flow forecasting. Certinia continues to take a broad strategy to ML with future investments on its roadmap.

Elevated Project Management for Greater Productivity

Central to the Summer 2023 release is the enhancement of project management capabilities. The introduction of the Task Board component enables project teams to boost productivity through seamless task updates using intuitive drag and drop functions. Program Managers gain greater visibility of the status and financial performance of multiple projects with Project Overview, leading to reduced administrative work and more accurate revenue forecasting. Additionally, improvements to the Scheduling Risk Dashboard, which launched in Certinia’s Spring 2023 release, empower project managers to identify potential risks to upcoming scheduled work and take timely precautionary measures to uphold margins.

Optimized Resource Management for Enhanced Efficiency

Resource Management receives significant enhancements in the Summer 2023 release. Integration with Google and Microsoft Outlook calendars allows project managers to quickly assess the team’s availability when scheduling events from within a project. Resource Managers can effortlessly edit resource assignments with advanced work planner features and easily pinpoint the right resources for projects based on employees’ previous experience and work history. These highly-requested updates optimize resource utilization, ensure operational continuity, and elevate customer satisfaction.

Time-Saving Enhancements for Accounting Teams

Certinia understands the importance of increased productivity for accounting teams. The Summer 2023 release delivers an enhanced user experience for managing collections, vendor payments, and generating depreciation schedules. Controllers gain greater control over the period and year-end close process with accounting playbooks, which include associated tasks and due dates for a simplified and faster close. The release further streamlines time-consuming accounting tasks including processing of inbound invoices and AP invoice creation, auto-populating business activity statements for Australian entities, and summarizing fixed assets journals. Additionally, users now can apply inflationary price uplift to hundreds of billing contracts at once, saving hours of manual effort.

Insights-Driven Procurement

The Summer 2023 release provides real-time insights through reimagined reports and procurement alerts. Procurement teams can now analyze and control spend by category and supplier, driving more strategic purchasing decisions. Customer-sourced ideas for additional reporting enhancements have also been prioritized, resulting in flexible formatting and multi-select filtering for easier consumption and targeted analysis.

“With continuous improvements in project and resource management capabilities across a variety of use cases, adopters of Certinia’s Services-as-a-Business platform can expect to both increase the amount of work that can be done, as well as reduce the amount of resources required to do that work,” said Mickey North Rizza, IDC Group Vice-President Enterprise Software. “The introduction of the AI functionality and specific use cases represents a deliberate customer-centric approach to guide the use of AI in services enterprises.”

For more information on the Summer 2023 release, please visit the Release Hub on the Certinia Community and register for an upcoming customer webinar.

