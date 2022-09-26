CertifID Launches Real Estate Industry’s Most Complete Wire Fraud Protection Solution

On the heels of $12.5M Series A investment, CertifID is rapidly innovating and today introducing a new standard in mortgage payoff verification – PayoffProtect.

The new PayoffProtect solution authenticates loan payoff wiring instructions and prevents fraud in a matter of minutes

AUSTIN, Texas & GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—CertifID, a leader in wire fraud protection, today launched another technology solution breakthrough for the real estate industry with the unveiling of PayoffProtect, which gives title, escrow and settlement companies peace of mind by preventing property loan payoffs from being sent to fraudsters. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of its recent $12.5 million Series A funding by Arthur Ventures, known for leading investments in high-growth, capital-efficient business-to-business software companies.

The new PayoffProtect solution combines CertifID’s expert knowledge and suite of intellectual property. The latter includes machine learning capabilities that are now being leveraged to automate and standardize the mortgage payoff demand letter verification process. In more than 95% of cases, the company’s validation engine software authenticates loan payoff wiring instructions.

Developed as a result of CertifID’s intrapreneurial culture, PayoffProtect is designed in response to customer feedback about an unaddressed area of vulnerability for real estate wire transfers. PayoffProtect addresses the sharp increase in fraud surrounding wire transfers made from title companies to lenders in connection with mortgage payoffs. These scams involve fraudsters impersonating the mortgage lender as part of a real estate closing, in hopes of having the payoff wire transfer redirected to the fraudster’s bank account.

“We’ve helped recover nearly $50 million in loan payoff fraud, and now we have the solution to prevent it,” said Tyler Adams, CEO of CertifID. “For large sum loans such as mortgages, payoff wiring instructions verification has remained a laborious and vulnerable process. Thanks to PayoffProtect, the days of mortgage payoff fraud are finally over.”

PayoffProtect is coming out of a beta period where it’s already being used with great success by customers including Knight Barry Title, Continental Title Company and Bluegrass Land Title. Before PayoffProtect, these industry professionals were left with no other recourse but to complete mortgage payoff demand letter statements manually, and then make countless phone calls to confirm bank wiring information and ensure insurance compliance before sending a loan payoff wire transfer.

“Verification by phone is frustrating, time-consuming and oftentimes comes to a dead end,” said Rachel Petrach, Chief Closing & Compliance Officer at Knight Barry Title. “PayoffProtect allows us to feel comfortable, allows us to sleep better at night, and hopefully reduces a bit of the gray tint in my hair.”

“I absolutely love PayoffProtect,” said Jessica Tweedy, Accounting Controller at Continental Title Company. “It’s the easiest product that’s come about. I have my whole week done in a matter of minutes.”

PayoffProtect is the newest product featured in the CertifID SaaS platform, which is integrated with the leading title production software systems, and allows busy title and escrow operators to eliminate time-consuming, manual processes from their workflow.

“We will not send a payoff without PayoffProtect,” said Bryan Brown, Accounting Controller at Bluegrass Land Title.

To give customers further peace of mind, all transactions utilizing CertifID products are insured up to $1 million. This is the only loan payoff protection solution in the market that insures each individual transaction.

PayoffProtect is now available for existing and new customers. For information, visit: https://www.certifid.com/payoffprotect.

About CertifID

CertifID is a leader in wire fraud protection. An innovator of next-generation solutions for the real estate industry, the company is trusted by title companies, law firms, lenders, realtors, and home buyers and sellers. With tens of thousands of transactions protected, CertifID helps safeguard billions of dollars every month from fraud, and provides further peace of mind with up to $1 million in direct insurance coverage on every wire it protects. Learn more at: www.certifid.com.

