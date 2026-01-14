Cerkl Disrupts SMB Internal Comms with "Free-Forever" Foundations Plan

Foundations replaces the “send-and-hope” email workflow with templates, audience management, and read insights, available today. Cerkl is making a long-term bet that internal communications should be table-stakes infrastructure, not a premium add-on reserved for large enterprises.

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerkl today announced Foundations, a free-forever subscription tier that Cerkl positions as the first internal communications platform designed specifically for small and mid-sized businesses. Foundations is available now with no credit card required, and can be set up right away. In early access, SMB teams designed and sent their first sample email in under 30 minutes. It gives SMB communicators a purpose-built alternative to running internal comms through Gmail and Outlook, which were never built for segmentation, consistency, or measurement.

“Cerkl has a track record of firsts in internal communications, and Foundations is the next one,” said Tarek Kamil, CEO of Cerkl. “As AI transforms how we produce content, the bottleneck for SMBs has shifted to distribution and measurement. Foundations removes that barrier. It’s time to bring enterprise-grade internal comms to all companies.”

Email is still the default channel inside most SMBs, but the workflow is fragile. While 70% of employees feel overwhelmed by email, internal communicators lack the basic data to know if their messages are being opened. Messages get sent to the wrong groups. Formatting breaks. Branding drifts. Most teams can’t answer basic questions like who read the message, who missed it, and what content actually landed. Internal communications has shifted from a “nice to have” to a business necessity. Yet most teams are still relying on tools that were never designed to measure impact. Cerkl built Foundations as the missing system layer for employee communication: a platform designed around internal audiences, real-world comms pressure, and limited time.

Foundations includes:

Drag-and-Drop Builder: Professional internal emails without the "Outlook formatting" headache.

Precision Targeting: Replace "CC: All" with smart audience segments by team, role, or location.

Actionable Analytics: Real-time insights into who is reading and what’s resonating.

Branded Templates: Guaranteed consistency across the company to eliminate "brand drift."

“SMB communicators don’t need another workaround. They need a system,” said Rachel Folz, Head of Product at Cerkl. “Foundations covers the core workflows: build, brand, target, and learn. You can create your first internal email in minutes, and you can keep using it for free.”

To get started, visit cerkl.com and create your first internal email in minutes.

About Cerkl

Cerkl is a global leader in internal communications technology, trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and growing startups alike. Cerkl’s flagship product - Broadcast is used by companies globally to reach nearly 6 million employees every month. Broadcast offers plans for companies that communicate primarily via email as well as companies with multiple channels for employee communication (SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Slack, mobile and more). Learn more at cerkl.com.

Pricing and Availability

Foundations is available starting today. The free-forever tier includes 5,000 monthly email sends and 3 communicator seats. For organizations requiring higher volume or advanced integrations, Cerkl offers seamless upgrade paths to its Broadcast Foundations+ and Omni AI plans.

