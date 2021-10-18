Cepton Technologies Adds Brunno Moretti as Vice President of Product Marketing

Welcomes Second Auto Industry Veteran with Deep Experience in ADAS and Autonomous Driving Sensor Technologies

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADAS–Cepton Technologies, Inc. (“Cepton”), an innovative provider of automotive lidar solutions, has welcomed Brunno Moretti as Vice President of Product Marketing. Based in Cepton’s Detroit office, Moretti will oversee the company’s ongoing product development to drive business growth across automotive and smart infrastructure markets.

In his new role Moretti will be responsible for extending Cepton’s hardware roadmap to target applications in automotive ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and autonomous vehicles to continue advancing the use of lidar in enhancing safety and autonomy for consumer vehicles. He will also help solidify Cepton’s software product and perception solution roadmap and will be responsible for product marketing efforts to help position Cepton for future automotive series production wins.

“I am pleased to welcome Brunno Moretti to our growing team,” said Jun Pei, CEO and co-founder of Cepton Technologies. “Over the past few years Cepton has attracted many top-tier lidar talent, and following our recently announced major ADAS lidar design win, we are glad to see more automotive veterans join the team and bring extensive knowledge and experience from their years of working with sensor technologies at OEMs and Tier 1s. That fortifies our commitment to achieving what it takes for lidar to become an essential safety sensor in everyday passenger cars.”

Prior to joining Cepton Technologies, Moretti was the Director of Product Strategy and Business Development for ZF Friedrichshafen AG where he led several teams to deliver customized solutions to North American customers while finding internal synergies. He previously worked at General Motors in a variety of positions including Program Engineering Manager and Lead Sensor Expert for an autonomous vehicle program. Prior to General Motors, Moretti managed Uber’s self-driving business unit as a senior vehicle program manager.

A few months prior to Moretti’s appointment, Cepton had hired Kevin Vander Putten as a Director of Business Development. Putten joined Cepton from General Motors, where he led engineering efforts in advanced driving and autonomous vehicle sensors. The addition of experienced individuals with deep technical and business expertise in automotive sensor technologies signifies Cepton’s unwavering focus on the mass-market commercialization of high-performance, reliable and cost-efficient lidar solutions.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work with the talented team at Cepton and help take lidar mainstream,” said Moretti. “Lidar is still relatively a new sensor technology for the auto industry, but its value in augmenting safe autonomy is inarguable. With learnings from my previous experience, I look forward to helping Cepton further line up its lidar innovation with what the automakers – ultimately the consumers – are looking for.”

Moretti holds Master’s degrees from the University of Michigan and the University of Indiana in Energy Systems Engineering and Business Administration, respectively. He also earned his Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering from Michigan State University.

About Cepton Technologies, Inc.

Cepton provides state-of-the-art, intelligent, lidar-based solutions for a range of markets such as automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton’s patented MMT®-based lidar technology enables reliable, scalable and cost-effective solutions that deliver long range, high resolution 3D perception for smart applications.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with over two decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, USA, with a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China, to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

