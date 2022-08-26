Cepton, Inc. to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CPTN #automotive–Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance lidar solutions, announced today that Hull Xu, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference in Las Vegas, NV, on September 13 and September 14, 2022.

Cepton is scheduled to host a break-out session at the event on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 9:05 a.m. PT. Management will also be hosting investor meetings at the event. Please contact InvestorRelations@cepton.com or your RBC representative for inquiries regarding meetings with management.

About Cepton, Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented lidar technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded the largest known ADAS lidar series production award in the industry to date, based on the number of vehicle models awarded. Cepton is engaged with all Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to the OEM and Tier 1-studded Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Cepton, Inc. Contacts

Investors: InvestorRelations@cepton.com

Media: Faithy Li, media@cepton.com

Source: Cepton, Inc.