Century Park Capital Partners Announces Successful Exit of MCCi

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#investmentbanking--MCCi, LLC ("MCCi" or the “Company”), a provider of enterprise content management and workflow automation solutions to public sector clients, today announced that Incline Equity Partners ("Incline") has made an investment in the Company in partnership with CEO Donny Barstow and the entire MCCi management team. Century Park Capital Partners ("Century Park"), MCCi's long-standing investor since 2018, is transitioning its ownership position as part of the transaction. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Tallahassee, FL, MCCi's comprehensive suite of products enables state and local governments to solve manual workflow challenges and drive operational efficiency throughout their organizations. The Company's best-in-class solutions and high-touch customer service help clients address regulatory-driven needs within their document management, records request management, and licensing and permitting processes.

During its partnership with Century Park, MCCi significantly expanded its capabilities and market presence. The Company completed four acquisitions, including GovBuilt, adding low-code/no-code permitting and licensing capabilities to its portfolio, and continued to grow organically by deepening relationships with government agencies nationwide. Under Century Park's stewardship, MCCi strengthened its position as a leader in business process automation while maintaining its culture of exceptional customer service.

"Century Park has been an outstanding partner throughout our time together," said Donny Barstow, CEO of MCCi. "They believed in our vision, supported our team, and helped us expand our capabilities in meaningful ways. Their strategic guidance and operational support were invaluable as we grew the business and enhanced our service offerings. We're grateful for everything they've contributed to MCCi's success. As we enter our new partnership with Incline, we're confident that our clients, employees, and partners will continue to receive the same exceptional service and commitment they've come to expect from MCCi."

Tony Trevino, Partner at Century Park, commented, "MCCi has been a tremendous investment for Century Park, and we're incredibly proud of what Donny and his team have accomplished. The Company has transformed the way government agencies and organizations approach their document management and public records workflows. MCCi's commitment to client success is unmatched, and we're confident that Incline is the ideal partner for the Company's continued growth."

Martin Sarafa, Managing Partner at Century Park, added, "For more than 25 years, we've partnered with exceptional founders and management teams to build enduring businesses, and MCCi exemplifies this approach. Donny and his team have built a company that truly makes a difference for its clients every day. We're excited to see MCCi continue to thrive under Incline's partnership, and we have no doubt that this next chapter will bring even greater success."

Shea & Co. served as financial advisor and Winston & Strawn served as legal advisor to MCCi and Century Park in this transaction.

About MCCi:

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida, MCCi is a leading GovTech company, helping over 2,300 organizations eliminate manual processes and accelerate digital transformation. The Company’s state and local government software solutions help clients address regulatory-driven needs within their document management, records request management, permitting, and licensing and registration processes. With consecutive recognition as a Best Places to Work and a GovTech 100 company, MCCi is revolutionizing how governments manage records, automate process, and deliver services to their constituents. For more information, visit www.mccinnovations.com and www.justfoia.com.

About Century Park Capital Partners:

Century Park Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity group established in 2000 that invests in family businesses, owner-operated firms, and corporate divestitures with the purpose of accelerating growth and transforming these companies into leading industry players. We specialize in acquiring strategically well-positioned yet under-resourced middle market companies with identifiable potential for value creation. Century Park leverages its C-level executive partners (“Century Leaders”) in targeted sectors to build an investment thesis, evaluate opportunities, and lead portfolio companies through the value creation process. We further support our investments with proven operational and best practice initiatives, led by our operating team, including buy-and-build acquisition integration programs and infrastructure additions. For more information, visit www.centuryparkcapital.com.

Century Park Capital Partners

Matt Minnaugh

Director of Business Development

(310) 867-2216

mminnaugh@cpclp.com

or

Tony Trevino

Partner

(310) 867-2214

ttrevino@cpclp.com