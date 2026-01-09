Centrifuge Selects Chronicle as Primary Oracle Partner for Tokenized Assets

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chronicle, the oracle infrastructure powering secure, scalable financial data onchain, today announced that it has been selected by Centrifuge as its primary oracle partner. This partnership establishes Chronicle as the data foundation for tokenized assets deployed on Centrifuge’s platform.

Centrifuge empowers asset issuers to bring real-world assets onchain - tokenizing, managing, and distributing funds through a single, transparent platform. As a pioneer in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, Centrifuge has driven institutional adoption and helped establish the industry’s leading initiatives, including the Tokenized Asset Coalition, Real-World Asset Summit, and Tokenized Vault Foundation.

“Building institutional trust in tokenized assets requires more than innovative fund structures, it depends on the integrity of the underlying data. By partnering with Chronicle as our primary oracle provider, we’re ensuring that assets launched through Centrifuge are backed by transparent, independently verified data. This raises the standard for tokenization and provides our issuers and investors with the confidence needed to scale tokenization to its full potential.”

- Jeroen Offerings, Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder, Centrifuge Labs

By selecting Chronicle as its oracle partner, Centrifuge leverages Chronicle Proof of Asset, the industry’s leading oracle framework for verifiable tokenized asset data, to verify assets on its platform. Proof of Asset independently verifies the reserve composition and holdings-level data of tokenized assets, delivering the transparency and integrity institutions require for risk management and compliance. This transforms tokenized assets from static representations into usable, data-rich financial instruments. All assets are verifiable through the Chronicle Proof of Asset Dashboard.

This follows the recent announcement that Grove selected Chronicle as its exclusive oracle partner to help scale its $1B credit allocation strategy. The partnership’s impact is already visible in market-leading launches: Grove’s $1 billion deployment into the Janus Henderson Anemoy JAAA Fund, brought onchain by Centrifuge and secured by Chronicle, marks a milestone for institutional-scale tokenization — a fully tokenized fund holding only AAA-rated CLO tranches.

“Centrifuge has been at the forefront of institutional tokenization, setting the standards for how funds and credit strategies move onchain,” said Nik Kunkel, Founder and CEO at Chronicle. “Powering the assets tokenized by Centrifuge’s platform with Chronicle's infrastructure, we’re creating the trust foundation institutions require to scale this market from billions to trillions.”

Accelerating Institutional Adoption

The partnership enables Centrifuge’s asset managers and users to confidently scale tokenized funds, credit portfolios, and structured products, knowing that the data infrastructure behind them meets institutional standards for verifiability, risk management, and transparency.

Together, Chronicle and Centrifuge are setting a new benchmark for institutional-grade tokenization, one where every asset is secured by real-time data, holdings-level insight, and verifiable onchain infrastructure.

About Chronicle Labs

Chronicle is the verifiable data standard for onchain finance. Built by the team at MakerDao that invented the first Oracle on Ethereum in 2017, Chronicle has secured billions in value without downtime or security compromises. Our oracles ensure every price, rate, and data point is sourced from reputable markets, verified with cryptographic proofs, and fully inspectable onchain. This combination of battle-tested resilience, institutional-grade transparency, and cost-efficient scalability is the foundation for a secure, interoperable era of onchain finance. Learn more at chroniclelabs.org.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge empowers asset managers to tokenize, manage, and distribute funds onchain, providing investors with access to diversified portfolios of tokenized assets. Founded in 2017 and backed by leading VCs, Centrifuge is a pioneer in the institutional adoption of tokenization and a founding member of initiatives including the Tokenized Asset Coalition and the Real-World Asset Summit. Learn more at centrifuge.io.

