Central & Eastern Europe Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: 285+ Existing Data Centers with Russia, Romania, Poland and Austria Having a Strong Presence – ResearchAndMarkets.com

CEE hosts around 285+ existing data centers, with countries like Russia, Romania, Poland and Austria having a strong presence in the region

Russia dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 665+ MW driven by major players like Rostelecom, IXcellerate, ATOMDATA (Rosatom).

Poland and Russia together account for more than 65% of the Upcoming IT power Capacity.

Rostelecom, ATOMDATA, 3data and IXcellerate rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across CEE.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the CEE data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 286 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 36 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (286 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (VIE1, ODC21)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (36 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Central & Eastern Europe Data Center Market

