Celonis Champions “Free the Process” Movement at WEF Davos 2026

Process Intelligence leader to demonstrate why open ecosystems and open data access are critical to bridge the gap between AI hype and economic impact

MUNICH & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Celonis, a global leader in Process Intelligence - a key enabler of enterprise AI, today announced its participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026. Under the event’s theme “A Spirit of Dialogue,” Celonis leaders — including Co-founder and Co-CEO Bastian Nominacher and President Carsten Thoma — will outline what’s needed to make the critical shift from AI experimentation to responsible AI implementation and meaningful RoAI (Return on AI Investment).

In an AI-driven world, processes are the engine of enterprise value, and process intelligence is the essential foundation for AI, giving it the cross-system context needed to drive real growth. At WEF 2026, Celonis will outline how an open ecosystem enables organizations to "Free the Process" from rigid systems and vendor-locked silos, so that teams can collaborate, companies and governments can transform their processes, and AI can finally deliver on its true potential.

Celonis contributes to the global dialogue by providing the technology foundation to:

For example, in the public sector, Celonis has helped governments gain full visibility into procurement and financial operations, reinvesting millions in savings back into critical public services. In Davos, Celonis will discuss how this level of transparency and capacity is essential for solving global supply chain and regulatory challenges. Nominacher, Thoma, Chief Legal and Trust Officer Vanessa Candela and Chief Scientist Wil van der Aalst, will contribute to discussions on how operational context, openness, and governance enable AI to operate reliably at scale - helping organizations adopt AI responsibly, build trust, and translate AI potential into real value.

“We are seeing a growing challenge where AI is ready to work, but closed systems hamper its performance, smother innovation and undermine trust,” said Carsten Thoma, President of Celonis. “We cannot solve the world’s most pressing challenges with siloed intelligence. We are at Davos to deliver a clear message: meaningful return on AI requires openness. We must free our processes so organizations can collaborate around shared outcomes that help us all thrive.”

Celonis leaders will be speaking at various sessions throughout the week. For more information on the agenda or to schedule a meeting, reach out to the Celonis PR Team at press@celonis.com.

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work — for people, companies, and the planet. Powered by process mining and AI, the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform integrates process data and business context to create a living digital twin of business operations. We enable thousands of companies worldwide to understand how their business actually runs and, together with their partners, build intelligent solutions that transform and continuously improve the way they operate — unlocking billions in value.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

© 2026 Celonis SE. All rights reserved. Celonis and the Celonis “droplet” logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Celonis SE in Germany and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

press@celonis.com