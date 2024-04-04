Celonis Appoints First Country Leader for Australia & New Zealand

MELBOURNE, Australia & MUNICH & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining, today announced it has appointed Pascal Coubard to lead its presence in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), expanding the company’s burgeoning footprint in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.









As vice president of APAC, Pascal’s key focus is on expanding Celonis’ operations in ANZ to support new and existing customers to optimize their business operations and unlock the hidden value in their processes. The current list of customers includes one of the nation’s best healthcare organizations, one of the largest telcos, and some of its leading food and beverage manufacturers. Celonis will also work closely with its valued global partners including Accenture, KPMG, Deloitte and Infosys, alongside active regional partners like Libertas Partners, TEC150 and Ironfield to expand its business.

Pascal is a seasoned go-to-market leader with more than 25 years experience in the global IT industry. Prior to Celonis, he led Teradata’s cloud sales across APAC and Japan, and was instrumental in driving its international sales and large-scale deals for nearly a decade. Before that, he managed enterprise sales teams at Oracle and Hyperion.

“Bringing Pascal onto the team represents an exciting milestone for us,” said Philippe Mathieu, senior vice president EMEA and APAC, Celonis. “He is the right person to position Celonis for long term success in ANZ and the wider APAC region. Pascal’s breadth and depth of expertise will be invaluable to our current and future customers, and help them yield immediate cash impact, radically improve customer experience, and reduce carbon emissions.”

“If there’s one thing Australians and Germans have in common, it’s a deep appreciation for practical efficiency underpinned by clear processes – this is the fuel that drives innovation,” said Pascal Coubard, vice president APAC, Celonis. “With a number of well-known companies already embracing the power of Celonis, it shows there is significant opportunity for more businesses across Australia and New Zealand to leverage Celonis’s market-leading process mining and process intelligence technology to realize a future where processes don’t just run, but truly work for people, companies and the planet.”

Celonis’s growing presence in APAC includes offices in India, Japan and South Korea. According to the Everest Group Process Mining PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, the company holds the highest share of the process mining market in APAC. Gartner also named Celonis a Leader in its first Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining Tools.

