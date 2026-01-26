Cellino Invited to Speak at Keystone Symposia Conference Marking the 20th Anniversary of iPSC Discovery in Kyoto, Japan

Meeting co-organized by Nobel Laureate Dr. Shinya Yamanaka, discoverer of induced pluripotent stem cells, Yanhong Shi, Ph.D., and Yasushi Kajii, Ph.D.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biotech--Cellino, a regenerative medicine company developing autonomous manufacturing systems for personalized cells, today announced that the company has been invited to speak at iPSCs: Progress, Opportunities, and Challenges, a Keystone Symposia conference taking place January 26–29, 2026, in Kyoto, Japan.

The Keystone Symposia conference marks the 20th anniversary of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology, celebrating the breakthroughs that have reshaped embryology, disease modeling, drug discovery, and cell-based therapies, while looking ahead to the next wave of innovation driven by gene editing, organoids, organs-on-a-chip, and AI.

Bringing together leaders from academia, industry, and medicine, the meeting will explore iPSC applications advancing into the clinic, next-generation cell therapies, organoid platforms, and emerging bioethical considerations, with a keynote address by Nobel Laureate Dr. Shinya Yamanaka, co-organizer of the conference, whose discovery of iPSCs at Kyoto University earned the 2012 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine and opened new avenues for regenerative medicine and drug discovery.

On Wednesday, January 28, Marinna Madrid, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Cellino, will speak in the session “Human iPSC-based Therapeutic Development I.” Her presentation, titled “Creating an Industrial Revolution for Personalized Cell Therapies,” will focus on the manufacturing challenges that limit the scalability of autologous iPSC-based therapies and how automation, engineering, and precision control are essential to unlocking their clinical and longevity potential.

“Personalized iPSC-based therapies hold enormous promise, but manufacturing has been the limiting factor,” said Dr. Madrid. “By rethinking cell production as an industrial-scale engineering problem, we can begin to make regenerative and longevity-focused therapies more reliable, scalable, and ultimately accessible. Japan has been at the forefront of iPSC discovery and translation for nearly two decades. It’s an honor to be invited to contribute to this Keystone Symposia community and to the conversations shaping the next chapter of regenerative medicine.”

Conference Details

Event: iPSCs: Progress, Opportunities, and Challenges (Keystone Symposia)

Dates: January 26–29, 2026

Location: Kyoto International Conference Center, Kyoto, Japan

Format: In Person and On Demand

The event will be held in person, with on-demand access available, and is supported by leading organizations across academia, biotechnology, and the pharmaceutical industry. For more information, view the conference agenda.

About Cellino

Cellino builds manufacturing infrastructure for personalized regenerative medicine, from iPSC production through tissue and organ replacement. The company's platform enables the production of patient-derived cells with industrial-scale precision and reliability. Cellino has received an FDA Advanced Manufacturing Technology designation. Learn more at www.cellinobio.com.

