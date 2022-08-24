Home Business Wire CDW to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
CDW to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, and Albert J. Miralles, senior vice president and chief financial officer, CDW, will participate in a question and answer session at the Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference to be held at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 10:15 a.m. CT/11:15 a.m. ET.

Albert J. Miralles will participate in a question and answer session at the Evercore ISI Technology Conference to be held at The Westin New York at Times Square in New York City on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. CT/12:00 p.m. ET.

The presentations will be webcast live on investor.CDW.com. Archived copies of the presentation will be available for 90 days on the same website.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 14,600 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2022, the company generated Net sales of approximately $23 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

Steve O’Brien

Vice President, Investor Relations

(847) 968-0238

investorrelations@cdw.com

Sara Granack

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(847) 419-7411

mediarelations@cdw.com

