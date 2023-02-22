CDW to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that Albert J. Miralles, senior vice president and chief financial officer, CDW, will participate in a question and answer session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference to be held at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. PT. The session will be webcast live on investor.cdw.com. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the same website for 180 days following the completion of the event.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 15,100 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2022, CDW generated Net sales of approximately $24 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

