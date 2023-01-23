CDK Global Introduces New Modern Application Programming Interface Tools for Developers at NADA 2023

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CDKGlobal—CDK Global Inc., a leading automotive retail software provider, will introduce new Modern Application Programming Interface (API) integration tools for developers at the 2023 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Dallas on Thursday, Jan. 26. The APIs provide modern ways to integrate into CDK products and include event-driven APIs powered by CDK Neuron—all delivered in a standardized offering that allows for improved and seamless workflow integrations for dealerships.

CDK will hold demonstrations for developers at NADA in booth #2533 to showcase how these efficient and reliable integrations work with today’s most popular development tools and enable fast development of countless workflow possibilities. Officially launching in Spring 2023, developers will be able to leverage CDK’s Modern APIs on Fortellis to deliver streamlined and user-friendly capabilities that exceed current functionality in the market today.

“There has been a long-standing need in our industry to standardize the movement of data via modern API technology,” said Brian MacDonald, president and chief executive officer, CDK Global. “We’re excited to be the first in automotive retail to offer this streamlined integrated service and allow developers to innovate and integrate new applications and workflows that drive efficiency and increased sales and service at the dealership.”

Dealerships will benefit from a myriad of new offerings from developers within the Fortellis Marketplace that use CDK’s standardized APIs, including integrations for service appointments, service repair orders, F&I sales and vehicle parts sales. Modern APIs will be available as standalone products or can bundled to fit dealer needs. At NADA, Fortellis will showcase:

Fortellis Developer Network – Developers can locate the right API for their workflow needs and test new applications designed for efficiency and reliability built with open-source code that operates with most development tools.

– Developers can locate the right API for their workflow needs and test new applications designed for efficiency and reliability built with open-source code that operates with most development tools. Fortellis APIs – Two variations of APIs will be offered within the Fortellis API Directory: RESTful APIs – Provides data integration function with equal or better capabilities compared to legacy methods. ASYC APIs – Designed to meet needs for fast data updates, record synchronization and event-triggered workflows.

– Two variations of APIs will be offered within the Fortellis API Directory: Fortellis Marketplace – A marketplace where developers can offer their latest APIs to retailers and dealers using cutting edge tools in just a few clicks.

For more information about CDK Global Modern APIs on the Fortellis Marketplace, please visit Fortellis NADA 2023.

About CDK Global, Inc.

CDK Global is a leading provider of cloud-based software to dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) across automotive and related industries. The Company’s cloud-based, software as a service (“SaaS”) platform enables dealerships to manage their end-to-end business operations including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. By automating and streamlining critical workflows, the integrated platform of modern solutions enables dealers to sell and service more vehicles by creating simple and convenient experiences for customers and improves their financial and operational performance.

Contacts

Lisa Finney



248-345-4842



Lisa.Finney@cdk.com