CDK Global Heavy Equipment Expands MyDealer E-Commerce Portal for Parts Purchasing Through Dealerships

Industry’s largest self-service portal offers comprehensive shopping experience with OEM and shortline brands utilizing ARI integration

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Heavy equipment dealership customers desiring seamless online parts shopping will have a one-stop shop experience for their business needs. CDK Global, a leading automotive retail software provider, today announced MyDealer’s recent integration with ARI Network Services, Inc. (ARI) and now offers direct access to major equipment manufacturers and shortline brands through their comprehensive online catalog feature.

The inclusion of heavy equipment OEM parts available to dealer customers via online catalogs is a first for the industry. Through the CDK MyDealer portal, customers can access vital equipment and replacement parts descriptions and availability through 24/7 mobile service for delivery or pickup. Products can be added to customers’ virtual shopping carts with payments completed online through credit card transactions – all without having to search multiple catalog channels or leave their place of business.

“With the recent addition of ARI, we’re proud to be the first solution provider to offer a fully-integrated online OEM catalog for heavy equipment dealer customers, all under one umbrella,” said Kris Denos, vice president and general manager, recreation and heavy equipment at CDK Global. “MyDealer offers convenience and a hassle-free experience that today’s customers expect in order to keep their businesses operating smoothly.”

CDK MyDealer is a reliable and efficient solution enabling heavy equipment dealerships to better serve their customers, with nearly $70M in parts transactions passing through the customer portal since its inception in 2020. Through MyDealer’s virtual site, customers can also:

View invoices, statements and prior orders, and make automated clearing house (ACH) payments

Manage owned or rented equipment

Access detailed account and dealership contact information

Quickly review and approve quotes or ask for more details

Request service appointments

Use real-time video calling platform for remote troubleshooting

Review news and alerts

CDK MyDealer’s features are completely integrated with the dealer’s IntelliDealer™ DMS (Dealer Management System). For more information about the MyDealer Heavy Equipment dealership portal, visit MyDealer | CDK Global Heavy Equipment.

About CDK Global, Inc.

CDK Global is the preferred enabler of automotive commerce, delivering a comprehensive, modern dealer management software platform and suite of solutions designed to help automotive dealers and manufacturers run their businesses successfully and create great experiences for consumers. The company serves over 15,000 retail automotive locations in North America and is a Brookfield portfolio company.

About ARI Network Services, Inc.

For 40 years, ARI Network Services, Inc. (ARI) has offered an award-winning suite of SaaS, software tools and marketing services to help dealers, equipment manufacturers and distributors in selected vertical markets increase sales – online and in-store. Business is complicated, but we believe our customers’ technology tools do not have to be. We remove the complexity of selling and servicing new and used inventory, parts, garments and accessories (PG&A) so that our client base of more than 23,500 equipment dealers, 195 distributors and 3,360 brands worldwide can leverage our web and eCatalog platforms to sell more inventory.

Contacts

CDK Global Media Contact:

Lisa Finney



248.345.4842



Lisa.Finney@cdk.com

ARI Network Services, Inc. Media Contact:

Andrea Flanagan



206.914.9991



andrea.flanagan@leadventure.com