CData Unveils New ETL/ELT SaaS Offering, Providing Industry-Leading Connectivity, Enterprise-Grade Data Security, and a Disruptive Approach to Cloud Pricing

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CData Software, a leading provider of data connectivity solutions, today introduced CData Sync Cloud, a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) tool in the ETL/ELT market. Sync Cloud is a CData-hosted ETL/ELT solution that brings all the benefits of CData Sync to the cloud market.





Sync is built on the foundation of 300+ standardized data drivers, which companies like Google and Salesforce embed within their products to power data integrations for their customers. Due to this underlying connectivity architecture, Sync offers deep functionality across sources and destinations like Workday, as well as broad connectivity to more niche data sources like Odoo ERP.

Privacy and security are also at the core of Sync Cloud. Customer data remains segregated from that of others, safeguarded by enterprise-grade, end-to-end encryption to ensure it never gets exposed to CData.

With the introduction of Sync Cloud, CData is offering a new approach to cloud ETL pricing models. Data pipeline tools have traditionally lacked scalable pricing options, with most ETL vendors offering volume-based pricing in which customer costs rise in tandem with an increased number of data rows replicated. This pricing structure often makes it difficult for customers to estimate their future costs. Often, the ballooning costs become untenable.

Anthony Neu, Senior Manager of Data Analytics at Manhattan Associates, encountered these scalability challenges with his previous data pipeline vendor before switching to CData Sync.

“Before migrating to CData Sync, I was tired of burning through credits for data that I didn’t want or need,” Neu said. “I got stressed with the volume pricing around what the units are and when they are used. It was very easy to make a mistake and, in turn, receive a large bill. We have something now that is very cost effective with CData.”

Sync Cloud charges users based on the number of data connections they require, resulting in inherently predictable and scalable data replication. With a single fixed-price license purchase, customers maintain cost consistency throughout their contract duration, irrespective of the volume of data rows replicated.

“We are excited to bring our enterprise-grade ETL/ELT product, used by over 500 customers, to the cloud,” said Manish Patel, CData Chief Product Officer. “Because CData’s core focus is data connectivity, we are uniquely positioned to provide unmatched depth, breadth, and quality of connection with a supporting business model designed to scale with our customers’ usage – instead of punish them for it.”

The launch of Sync Cloud builds on Sync’s overall momentum in the past year. Last November, Sync earned Strong Performer recognition in The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Data Pipelines, Q4 2023. Sync received the highest scores in the product roadmap, pricing flexibility and transparency categories. CData Sync has also received 4.8 stars from users on Gartner Peer Insights, with 96% of customers recommending the product.

