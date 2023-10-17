CData Software Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification

SOC 2 Type II compliance confirms CData’s dedication to ensuring the highest standards of security and privacy for its users

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CData Software, a leading provider of data connectivity solutions, today announced its achievement of the System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification after an extensive audit by LBMC. This accomplishment independently validates that CData’s information security mechanisms, guidelines, and procedures align with the stringent standards of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).





Given the growing importance of information security in today’s interconnected world, and with the continuous expansion of data across cloud platforms, solution providers like CData must uphold the highest standards of data security, trust, and transparency.

“Attaining the SOC 2 Type II certification isn’t just a badge of honor for us, it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in security and trust,” said Amit Sharma, co-founder and CEO of CData. “In a digital age where reliability and security are paramount, this certification ensures that CData stands as a beacon of assurance. Our investment in building a safe and secure organization goes beyond mere compliance; it’s about guaranteeing our customers the peace of mind they deserve.”

By securing this certification, CData has proven that its internal procedures fulfill the globally recognized standards encapsulated in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security. Consequently, organizations can seamlessly deploy CData’s connectivity solutions both in the cloud and on-premises, reassuring that every offering upholds rigorous industry-defined parameters concerning security and risk management.

Eager to further its commitment to security, CData will persistently collaborate with auditors, upholding its dedication to supreme security standards.

