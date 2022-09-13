CCC Intelligent Solutions Recognized in Prestigious IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results

CCC Named to the Top 100 List of Global Financial Technology Providers

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, has been named a top 100 financial technology provider by market intelligence firm IDC as part of their 19th annual IDC FinTech Ranking Real Results program.

Debuting at #47 out of 100 financial technology providers, CCC joins the prestigious IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results list, which categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services.

“CCC is honored to be recognized by IDC as a top provider of financial technology. CCC is digitizing the P&C insurance economy, accelerating the industry’s vision for straight through processing,” said Shivani Govil, chief product officer for CCC. “Through our cloud platform and advanced AI, CCC connects more than 30,000 companies, enabling them to provide a claims process that results in faster resolution and better experiences for their customers.”

In addition to ranking #47 on the IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results list, CCC was also recognized with a Real Results Award for its CCC® Safekeep offering. The AI-powered subrogation platform, CCC Safekeep won in the Efficiency and Agility category for its work improving subrogation outcomes for Root Insurance.

“Being named in the IDC FinTech Rankings is a significant accomplishment, demonstrating a provider’s commitment to the success of its financial institution clients,” said Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. “The IDC Fintech Rankings, now in its 19th year, is the global standard list of fintech providers to the industry, and we congratulate the 2022 winners.”

To thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace innovation and integrate innovative technology effectively to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. CCC Intelligent Solutions and the vendors featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings represent those providers committed to helping financial institutions successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives to the betterment of their customers.

IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year’s findings that is available to view or download from http://www.idc-fi.com and on Twitter look for #IDCFinTechRankings.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a subsidiary of IDG world’s leading technology media, research, and events company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com or follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC.

