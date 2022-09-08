<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

di Business Wire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) (NYSE: CCCS), the SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Brian Herb, will present at the upcoming Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA.

The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET. The presentations will be webcast live and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section of CCC’s investor relations website at http://www.ir.cccis.com/.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC Cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Bill Warmington

VP, Investor Relations

312-229-2355

IR@cccis.com

Media Contact:
Michelle Hellyar

Director Public Relations, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

mhellyar@cccis.com

