CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Raises 2022 Guidance

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. ("CCC" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCCS), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and raised revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2022.

“CCC delivered strong second quarter results, highlighted by 16% revenue growth and 22% adjusted EBITDA growth. Our performance reflects the durability of CCC’s business model and end markets as we help our customers become more operationally efficient through our AI-based solutions and connected network,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.

“The growing momentum of CCC® Estimate – STP with insurance carriers and the increased use of our diagnostics-related capabilities by repair shops are just two examples of how our continued focus on innovation is helping our clients address the macro headwinds of inflation, supply chain issues, labor shortages, and vehicle complexity,” continued Ramamurthy.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $192.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 16% from $166.8 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Profitability

GAAP gross profit was $139.9 million, representing a gross profit margin of 73%, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $121.3 million, representing a gross profit margin of 73%, for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted gross profit was $148.4 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 77%, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $128.0 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 77%, for the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP operating income was $12.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with GAAP operating income of $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating income was $66.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with adjusted operating income of $54.8 million for the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP net income was $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with GAAP net income of $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income was $37.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $26.3 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $73.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $60.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA grew 22% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Liquidity

CCC had $227.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $796.0 million of total debt on June 30, 2022. The Company generated cash from operating activities of $40.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $21.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The Company generated free cash flow of $29.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $13.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

The information presented above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross profit margin,” “adjusted operating income,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted EBITDA,” and “free cash flow.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of these measures and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

2nd Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Increased to 11 the total number of insurance carriers using CCC® Estimate - STP, the first touchless line-level estimating experience in the industry that uses advanced AI and insurer-driven rules to automatically initiate and populate detailed and actionable estimates in seconds. These 11 carriers include the majority of the top-10 auto insurers in the US by direct written premium and therefore represent a sizeable portion of US auto insurance claim volume. Notably, these 11 carriers made their decisions within 8 months of our initial customer win in November 2021 and are at various stages of rollout.

Announced that AirPro Diagnostics, a leading service provider of remote scanning, diagnostics, programming and ADAS calibration solutions to the auto body collision industry, has become part of the CCC® Diagnostics network. CCC® Diagnostics simplifies the process of importing the diagnostic report and provider invoice directly into CCC ONE® as part of the repair shop’s workflow . AirPro Diagnostics joins Opus, asTech, and Honda in integrating their diagnostics solutions directly into CCC ONE®, the leading collision repair platform used by 27,500 repair facilities nationwide.

In May 2022, CCC resumed its annual in-person customer conference spanning insurers, repair facilities, OEMs, parts suppliers, and more. Over 300 clients attended this 4-day event in Colorado Springs. The event included industry-based Advisory Council meetings, product demos in the Tech Showcase, and presentations from industry thought leaders.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, August 4, 2022, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance:

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Full Year Fiscal 2022 Revenue $194 million to $196 million $773 million to $777 million Adjusted EBITDA $72 million to $74 million $294 million to $298 million

Conference Call Information

CCC will host a conference call today, August 4, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.cccis.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, goals, plans and projections regarding the company’s financial position, results of operations, market position, product development and business strategy. Such differences may be material. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our revenues, the concentration of our customers and the ability to retain our current customers; our ability to negotiate with our customers on favorable terms; our ability to maintain and grow our brand and reputation cost-effectively; the execution of our growth strategy; the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operations; our projected financial information, growth rate and market opportunity; the health of our industry, claim volumes, and market conditions; changes in the insurance and automotive collision industries, including the adoption of new technologies; global economic conditions and geopolitical events; competition in our market and our ability to retain and grow market share; our ability to develop, introduce and market new enhanced versions of our solutions and products; our sales and implementation cycles; the ability of our research and development efforts to create significant new revenue streams; changes in applicable laws or regulations; changes in international economic, political, social and governmental conditions and policies, including corruption risks in China and other countries; currency fluctuations; our reliance on third-party data, technology and intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to keep our data and information systems secure from data security breaches; our ability to acquire or invest in companies or pursue business partnerships, which may divert our management’s attention or result in dilution to our stockholders, and we may be unable to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions, investments or partnership; our ability to raise financing in the future and improve our capital structure; our success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors; our officers and directors allocating their time to other businesses and potentially having conflicts of interest with our business; our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our financial performance; our ability to expand or maintain its existing customer base; our ability to service our indebtedness; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov), and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”), including, but not limited to, “adjusted EBITDA,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted operating income,” “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross profit margin,” “adjusted operating expenses,” and “free cash flow” in each case presented on a non-GAAP basis, and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends in and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of these measures below to what the Company believes are the most directly comparable measures evaluated in accordance with GAAP.

This press release also includes certain projections of non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from these projected measures, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no disclosure of estimated comparable GAAP measures is included and no reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures is included for these projections.

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 227,640 182,544 Accounts receivable—Net of allowances of $4,296 and $3,791 for June 30, 2022 and



December 31, 2021, respectively 82,816 78,793 Income taxes receivable 71 318 Deferred contract costs 16,021 15,069 Other current assets 30,640 46,181 Total current assets 357,188 322,905 SOFTWARE, EQUIPMENT, AND PROPERTY—Net 143,629 135,845 OPERATING LEASE ASSETS 33,615 37,234 INTANGIBLE ASSETS—Net 1,168,449 1,213,249 GOODWILL 1,494,267 1,466,884 DEFERRED FINANCING FEES, REVOLVER—Net 2,593 2,899 DEFERRED CONTRACT COSTS 19,869 22,117 EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT 10,228 10,228 OTHER ASSETS 35,739 26,165 TOTAL 3,265,577 3,237,526 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable 15,350 12,918 Accrued expenses 60,641 66,691 Income taxes payable 20,847 7,243 Current portion of long-term debt 8,000 8,000 Current portion of long-term licensing agreement—Net 2,788 2,703 Operating lease liabilities 4,137 8,052 Deferred revenues 33,298 31,042 Total current liabilities 145,061 136,649 LONG-TERM DEBT—Net 777,384 780,610 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES—Net 231,728 275,745 LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT—Net 32,213 33,629 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 55,849 56,133 WARRANT LIABILITIES 39,338 62,478 OTHER LIABILITIES 2,859 5,785 Total liabilities 1,284,432 1,351,029 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Notes 19 and 20) MEZZANINE EQUITY: Redeemable non-controlling interest 14,179 14,179 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock—$0.0001 par; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock—$0.0001 par; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 615,501,951 and



609,768,296 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31,



2021, respectively 62 61 Additional paid-in capital 2,686,326 2,618,924 Accumulated deficit (718,813 ) (746,352 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (609 ) (315 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,966,966 1,872,318 TOTAL 3,265,577 3,237,526

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES $ 192,786 $ 166,789 $ 379,609 $ 324,578 COST OF REVENUES Cost of revenues, exclusive of amortization of acquired technologies 46,095 38,932 88,795 76,945 Amortization of acquired technologies 6,750 6,580 13,445 13,160 Total cost of revenues 52,845 45,512 102,240 90,105 GROSS PROFIT 139,941 121,277 277,369 34,473 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 38,758 31,253 74,438 61,877 Selling and marketing 31,091 21,551 57,894 40,968 General and administrative 39,509 28,394 83,717 66,233 Amortization of intangible assets 18,066 18,078 36,146 36,155 Total operating expenses 127,424 99,276 252,195 205,233 OPERATING INCOME 12,517 22,001 25,174 9,240 INTEREST EXPENSE (7,944 ) (18,903 ) (15,285 ) (37,669 ) CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF INTEREST RATE SWAPS — 3,089 — 6,366 GAIN ON SALE OF COST METHOD INVESTMENT — — 3,578 — CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF WARRANT LIABILITIES 21,004 — 23,140 — OTHER INCOME — Net 112 4 194 91 PRETAX INCOME (LOSS) 25,689 6,191 36,801 (1,972 ) INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT (10,125 ) (2,375 ) (9,262 ) 704 NET INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING



INTEREST 15,564 3,816 27,539 (1,268 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — — — — NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT



SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. $ 15,564 $ 3,816 $ 27,539 $ (1,268 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ (0.00 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ (0.00 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share



attributable to common stockholders: Basic 605,948,628 505,430,380 604,534,589 505,252,635 Diluted 639,964,696 523,687,498 640,650,297 505,252,635 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 15,564 3,816 27,539 (1,268 ) Other comprehensive income (loss)—Foreign currency translation



adjustment (303 ) (36 ) (294 ) (29 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING



NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 15,261 3,780 27,245 (1,297 ) Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling



interest — — — — COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC



INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. $ 15,261 $ 3,780 $ 27,245 $ (1,297 )

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 27,539 $ (1,268 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment, and property 13,490 10,472 Amortization of intangible assets 49,591 49,315 Deferred income taxes (43,703 ) (11,068 ) Stock-based compensation 52,047 15,537 Amortization of deferred financing fees 949 2,321 Amortization of discount on debt 131 392 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps — (6,366 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (23,140 ) — Non-cash lease expense 2,152 3,667 Loss on disposal of software, equipment and property 795 — Gain on sale of cost method investment (3,578 ) — Other 47 34 Changes in: Accounts receivable—Net (4,027 ) (7,749 ) Deferred contract costs (952 ) (765 ) Other current assets 15,463 (1,937 ) Deferred contract costs—Non-current 2,248 (1,597 ) Other assets (9,935 ) 1,699 Operating lease assets 1,576 3,410 Income taxes 13,851 (43 ) Accounts payable 3,204 3,613 Accrued expenses (7,949 ) 4,031 Operating lease liabilities (4,308 ) (3,900 ) Deferred revenues 2,256 2,303 Other liabilities (62 ) (2,281 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 87,685 59,820 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of software, equipment, and property (25,469 ) (13,158 ) Acquisition of Safekeep, Inc., net of cash acquired (32,242 ) — Purchase of equity method investment — (10,189 ) Proceeds from sale of cost method investment 3,892 — Purchase of intangible asset — (49 ) Net cash used in investing activities (53,819 ) (23,396 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments on long-term debt (4,000 ) (6,923 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock — 1,007 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 15,511 503 Dividends to CCCIS stockholders — (134,549 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 11,511 (139,962 ) NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (281 ) (74 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 45,096 (103,612 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: Beginning of period 182,544 162,118 End of period $ 227,640 $ 58,506 NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Unpaid liability related to software, equipment, and property $ — $ 5,752 Contingent consideration related to business acquisition $ 200 $ — SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 14,153 $ 35,020 Cash paid for income taxes—Net $ 38,946 $ 10,409

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (In thousands, except profit margin percentage data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (amounts in thousands, except percentages) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross Profit $ 139,941 $ 121,277 $ 277,369 $ 234,473 Amortization of acquired technologies 6,750 6,580 13,445 13,160 Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax 1,680 176 2,613 394 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 148,371 $ 128,033 $ 293,427 $ 248,027 Gross Profit Margin 73 % 73 % 73 % 72 % Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 77 % 77 % 77 % 76 %

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating expenses $ 127,424 $ 99,276 $ 252,195 $ 205,233 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax (26,973 ) (2,707 ) (50,695 ) (15,143 ) Lease abandonment — (925 ) (1,338 ) (1,850 ) Lease overlap costs — (909 ) (1,222 ) (1,817 ) Net income (costs) related to divestiture 6 (1,494 ) (53 ) (2,266 ) Business combination transaction and related costs (324 ) (1,953 ) (1,056 ) (4,955 ) M&A and integration costs (348 ) — (1,756 ) — Amortization of intangible assets (18,066 ) (18,078 ) (36,146 ) (36,155 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 81,719 $ 73,210 $ 159,929 $ 143,047

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income $ 12,517 $ 22,001 $ 25,174 $ 29,240 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax 28,653 2,883 53,308 15,537 Lease abandonment — 925 1,338 1,850 Lease overlap costs — 909 1,222 1,817 Net (income) costs related to divestiture (6 ) 1,494 53 2,266 Business combination transaction and related costs 324 1,953 1,056 4,955 Amortization of intangible assets 18,066 18,078 36,146 36,155 M&A and integration costs 348 — 1,756 — Amortization of acquired technologies—Cost of revenue 6,750 6,580 13,445 13,160 Adjusted operating income $ 66,652 $ 54,823 $ 133,498 $ 104,980

