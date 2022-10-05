Casper Introduces Enterprise-Grade NFT Standard

CEP-78 brings the industry’s most customizable, secure and traceable standards to Casper’s growing NFT ecosystem

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BLOCKCHAIN EXPO NORTH AMERICA – CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software and services company for enterprise organizations, today announced the release of CEP-78, an enterprise-grade NFT standard for the Casper Blockchain. CEP-78 builds on the foundational standards of the CEP-47 protocol, which brought non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to Casper. CEP-78 enables organizations to maintain upgradability over NFTs, even after they’ve been deployed, to ensure they can meet changing business requirements and evolving customer preferences. And like the broader Casper protocol, CEP-78 is designed to seamlessly plug in to existing technology stacks without any need to retrofit.

In just over a year, the Casper Blockchain has seen the rise of a thriving NFT community, including a growing number of businesses creatively employing NFTs to solve core business issues, from improving customer engagement to tokenizing IP to open new revenue streams.

“As the NFT market continues to evolve, it’s become clear that this is about a lot more than digital art – businesses are realizing immense value from this emerging technology,” said Medha Parlikar, co-founder and chief technology officer at CasperLabs. “While interest and pilot use cases are surging, it remains prohibitively difficult for most organizations to adopt NFTs at scale, because they lose the ability to upgrade or otherwise customize them after they’ve initially been deployed. With CEP-78, they can do just that, all while building on the market’s most secure and scalable blockchain.”

Specific features included in CEP-78 include:

Account-based access: developers can now access an NFT association with a given account(s) – CEP-78 is the first NFT standard on the market to offer this key feature.

Streamlined management : organizations can now use a single NFT contract for all NFT-based use cases.

: organizations can now use a single NFT contract for all NFT-based use cases. Improved extensibility : CEP-78 makes it easier to integrate metadata via a customizable JSON schema. It includes a new Javascript software development kit ( SDK ) that enables more developers to leverage the CEP-78 for broader use cases.

: CEP-78 makes it easier to integrate metadata via a customizable JSON schema. It includes a new Javascript software development kit ( ) that enables more developers to leverage the CEP-78 for broader use cases. Enhanced testing: more than half of the code is for testing every permutation of every configuration option, a model that is continuously improved as new options are released. This approach adopts broader software development best practices around continuous integration to ensure businesses can rely on the highest quality code.

Medha Parlikar and CasperLabs Senior Business Development Manager Niamh O’Connell will be delivering keynote speeches at the Blockchain Expo North America conference taking place October 5-6, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Parlikar will speak on “The Blockchain Scalability Challenge” on October 5, while O’Connell will take part in a keynote panel “The Future of Digital Assets” on October 6. Blockchain Expo North America is a technology conference and exhibition, with thought-leading discussions and top-level content, covering all recent developments in the Blockchain ecosystem.

About CasperLabs

CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, is re-imagining blockchain for enterprise with a future proof solution. The company also provides development, support and advisory services for organizations building on the Casper network. Guided by open-source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public and hybrid blockchain applications. Its team possesses deep enterprise technology experience with a cumulative 100 years of enterprise experience, hailing from organizations including Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox and Microsoft. To learn more, visit www.casperlabs.io.

