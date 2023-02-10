Cascade Strategy Earns Spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for Fastest Growing Products

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cascade, the world’s #1 Strategy Execution Platform used by over 20,000 global teams and hosting strategies of business leaders like AstraZeneca, American Express, Porsche, and UNICEF, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing n°52 on the Fastest Growing Products list which is based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

This is a major recognition for Cascade following the recent launch of its new platform with a free tier, forever. With this new offer, Cascade aims to reach millions of users by 2025, making the platform an exceptional accessory for every strategist, every leader, and every team member.

The top 100 products featured in G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of and following G2’s scoring methodology.

“While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they’re really awards from customers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2.

“This is one of the most important validations for us because it represents the voices of our customers and users,” said Tom Wright, Founder & CEO. “Today, maintaining operational control of strategy across a myriad of systems is simply not sustainable. Cascade is the only platform that brings order to the chaos of strategy execution, bringing it all together. All data. All teams. All context. Our goal is to create a seamless experience that creates an unparalleled value.”

By integrating their strategy, data and teams into a single platform, Cascade’s users are already experiencing tangible results, achieving 310%+ ROI in their first year through the faster delivery of major initiatives, operational efficiency increase, and reduced waste from mismanagement.

About Cascade

Cascade is the world’s #1 strategy execution platform that helps organizations across the globe transform their strategies into action and their visions into reality. Over 20,000 teams rely on our platform to plan, execute, measure and adapt their strategies, aligning teams to what matters most. Learn more at www.cascade.app and connect on LinkedIn.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

