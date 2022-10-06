Cascade Opens Up Its New Strategy Execution Platform to Everyone to Help Navigate Recessions

The world’s leading Strategy Execution Platform declares 5-year strategic plans dead and launches a new product that shortens strategy cycles and enables fast adaptability

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cascade, the world’s #1 Strategy Execution Platform hosting strategies of behemoths like AstraZeneca, American Express, Porsche and Toshiba – announced the launch of their new platform with a free tier, forever.

“Organizations continue to think of strategy as an intellectual process monopolized by the C-Suite that spends months in boardrooms to come up with a 5-year plan, only to realize that the plan is no longer viable,” says Tom Wright, Founder & CEO of Cascade. “Corporate priorities, markets and business environments shift at the drop of a hat. And still, strategy hasn’t evolved at all.”

Cascade has significantly grown its presence in the North American and European markets in the past year post their USD$29M Series A and is ready to fix and evolve strategy execution.

Cascade’s customers have already seen millions of dollars in incremental revenue and profitability growth of up to 800% in less than a year. High-profile companies like McLaren, Johnson & Johnson, and Kier Group are using Cascade on a daily basis.

“With just 50% growth in sales this year, we grew profitability by 800% through continuous improvements to operational efficiency,” says Marius Turbatu, Corporate Development Director, eSky Group. “With Cascade, we are creating visibility, alignment and accountability and that’s why we think it is a perfect match.”

“Today marks a historic day for strategy. We’re fixing the traditional linear strategy process that is hurting businesses and economies,” says Karim Zuhri, GM & COO at Cascade. “To win at strategy, companies will have to develop an intuitive muscle for change – we’re calling it fast adaptability.”

Cascade wants to reach millions of users by 2025 and make its platform an exceptional accessory for every strategist, every leader, and every team member.

