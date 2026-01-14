Casago Expands Volusia County Presence With Proven Local Franchise Leadership

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. & NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casago has expanded its footprint across Volusia County, transitioning 152 vacation rental properties across Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach to an existing local franchise partner, reinforcing its commitment to locally owned and operated markets.

Led by Tim “Smitty” Smith, owner of Casago Daytona Beach and Casago New Smyrna Beach, the expansion builds on nearly six years of local vacation rental management experience and more than two years as a Casago franchise partner.

With the addition of 152 former Vacasa-managed homes, Smitty and his locally based team now manage more than 220 vacation rental properties, maintaining a strong, balanced presence across both markets while delivering hands-on coastal market expertise in one of Florida’s most active tourism corridors.

The transition builds on Casago’s 2025 acquisition of Vacasa and underscores the company’s franchise-first model, which converts former Vacasa markets into locally owned and operated franchises. In this structure, local franchise owners lead their markets on the ground, backed by Casago’s systems and support, so homeowners and guests are served by a local team that’s directly accountable to the community.

Steve Schwab, founder and CEO of Casago, said: “Smitty represents exactly the kind of local leader we want representing Casago. He knows these coastal communities, he understands the expectations of homeowners in both Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach, and he’s proven his ability to deliver strong, consistent results. By putting local leadership at the center and backing it with our national platform, we’re creating a better experience for homeowners, guests and employees alike.”

Tim “Smitty” Smith, owner of Casago Daytona Beach and Casago New Smyrna Beach, said: “Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach are markets my team knows deeply. Our focus is simple: take great care of homes, support our local team, and deliver guest experiences that lead to stronger reviews, repeat bookings, and long-term success for homeowners. With Casago’s support behind us, we can do that at scale without losing the local touch.”

Known for their oceanfront settings, distinct local character and year-round demand, Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach together form one of Florida’s most recognizable coastal destinations. Expanding under unified local ownership allows Casago to deliver a more seamless transition for homeowners and guests while building an operation designed for sustainable growth and long-term owner success.

The expansion across Volusia County reinforces Casago’s franchise-first strategy, which has expanded rapidly across the U.S., Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. By combining local decision-making with the reach and resources of a national brand, Casago is raising the bar for professional vacation rental management.

About Casago

Casago is a premier vacation rental management company providing professional property management services for homeowners across North America, Belize, Costa Rica and the Caribbean. Founded in 2001 by former Army Ranger Steve Schwab, Casago has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional guest experiences and reliable property management services through a franchise-driven model. In 2025, Casago expanded its footprint by acquiring Vacasa, a leading vacation rental platform in North America. With a customer-centric approach, the combined company empowers local teams to provide personalized, responsive support for both homeowners and guests. Casago's commitment to quality is reflected in its industry recognition: it is the only property management company of its scale to be rated in the Top 1% by Comparent. Additionally, nearly 95% of U.S.-based local operating partners are Airbnb Superhosts, VRBO Premier Partners, or both.

