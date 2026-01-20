CAS IP Finder Expands Intellectual Property Search Access Across Organizations

AI-enhanced intellectual property search solution simplifies complex research and expands curated content access

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society specializing in scientific knowledge management, announces complete functionality for CAS IP Finder™, powered by STN™. CAS STNext® customers can now access the full intellectual property search solution across all search methods, expanded content collections, and advanced analysis tools.

Patent volume continues to grow, and scientific disciplines are increasingly interconnected, making intellectual property research more complex and increasing the risk of missed prior art. Organizations traditionally chose between empowering specialized searchers with comprehensive tools or providing limited capabilities to broader teams. CAS IP Finder eliminates that compromise by providing flexible access points that connect users of all experience levels to curated content and precise search tools.

"As scientific and patent data grow in complexity, organizations need IP search solutions that enable access across entire teams," said Manuel Guzman, President, CAS. "CAS IP Finder enables broader participation in IP research while maintaining the depth and accuracy that complex patent work demands, supporting faster, evidence-based decisions."

Easier access to comprehensive databases without sacrificing precision

CAS IP Finder maintains access to more than 100 scientific, patent, and non-patent literature databases that have been the foundation of STN for decades. Now, users can search this wealth of data without command-line knowledge while preserving the precision IP professionals require. New capabilities include:

An intuitive query builder enabling high-quality searches without traditional learning curves.

Proprietary AI-enhanced exploratory search that analyzes text using machine learning and natural language processing.

and natural language processing. Expanded life sciences content embedded specifically to help IP professionals find critical information in complex datasets.

Interactive visualization tools for exploring patterns in large datasets.

Enhanced reporting features with customizable keyword highlighting and formatting options.

Among these capabilities, proprietary exploratory search stands out as a unique advancement in IP research, analyzing text input to identify relevant patents and non-patent documents, detecting key terms, and suggesting refinements that improve relevance without requiring specialized syntax knowledge. Patent examiners have adopted this approach because it delivers insights previously unavailable through conventional searches.

"The challenge was maintaining the precision and depth of CAS STNext while eliminating the traditional command-line barrier," said Tim Wahlberg, Chief Product Officer, CAS. "Our proprietary exploratory search uses machine learning trained on the CAS Content Collection to deliver insights that patent examiners are now relying on. We have made complex IP research accessible without compromising accuracy."

The solution also addresses specific needs in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research. The CAS Bioactivity file, curated by CAS scientists, provides normalized structure-activity relationships, ADME, and toxicity data structured specifically to support patent research workflows. This targeted approach helps researchers pinpoint critical information that would be difficult to locate through conventional methods, reducing risk in drug discovery and development.

For more information, visit CAS IP Finder, powered by STN | CAS.

About CAS

CAS connects the world's scientific knowledge to accelerate breakthroughs that improve lives. We empower global innovators to efficiently navigate today's complex data landscape and make confident decisions in each phase of the innovation journey. As a specialist in scientific knowledge management, our team builds the largest authoritative collection of human-curated scientific data in the world and provides essential information solutions, services, and expertise. Scientists, patent professionals, and business leaders across industries rely on CAS to help them uncover opportunities, mitigate risks, and unlock shared knowledge so they can get from inspiration to innovation faster. CAS is a division of the American Chemical Society. Connect with us at cas.org.

Joe Singh

Senior Communications Manager

CAS

bsingh2@cas.org