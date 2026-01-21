Carvana to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on February 18

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling cars online, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025, after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the company's business and results.

What: Carvana Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, February 18, 2026 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) Live Call: (833) 255-2830 or (412) 902-6715

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, https://investors.carvana.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until February 25, 2026, by dialing (855) 669-9658 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 3177941#.

About Carvana

Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Since launching in 2013, more than 4 million customers have chosen Carvana’s leading automotive e-commerce experience to shop, sell, finance, and trade in vehicles entirely online, with the convenience of delivery or local pick up as soon as the same day. Carvana’s unique offering is powered by its passionate team, differentiated national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology.

