Carvana to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 and Host Quarterly Conference Call on February 23

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022, following the close of market on Thursday, February 23, 2023. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the company’s business and results.

What:

Carvana Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

 

When:

Thursday, February 23, 2023

 

Time:

5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT)

 

Live Call:

(833) 255-2830 or (412) 902-6715

 

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, https://investors.carvana.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, March 2, 2023 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 9303093#.

About

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people’s lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

Carvana also encourages investors to visit its Investor Relations website as financial and other company information is posted.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Carvana

Mike Mckeever

investors@carvana.com
or

Media Contact:
Carvana

Kristin Thwaites

press@carvana.com

