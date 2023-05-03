Carvana Expands Chicago Presence With Newest Iconic Car Vending Machine

Online Auto Retailer Unveils 37th Car Vending Machine in U.S., Second in Windy City

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today launched its newest Car Vending Machine near Chicago, located in Schaumburg, Illinois. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure stands a staggering 12 stories tall with a 43-vehicle capacity offering local car buyers a second location in the Chicago area to partake in the full Car Vending Machine experience.





Carvana customers can save valuable time by shopping online, and can choose to either pick up their vehicle at the Schaumburg Car Vending Machine or have the vehicle delivered to their home. When customers opt for a Car Vending Machine pick up, upon their arrival at the tower, they will be greeted by a Customer Advocate and receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the automated vending process. Then, Carvana customers get a front-row seat to watch their newly purchased vehicle descend through the brightly lit vending structure from the heart of the all-glass tower.

Whether Chicagoans are shopping for a vehicle big enough to bring the whole family to Wrigley Field, or are in need of an all-weather vehicle prepared for the chill of Lake Michigan winters, Carvana offers an inventory that can best serve the needs of the Windy City.

“We first launched in the Chicagoland area over six years ago and the response has been overwhelming,” said Alyssa Simmons, Carvana Market Operations Manager. “Since then, we’ve opened one vending machine in Oak Brook, and are excited to be adding a second location in Schaumburg. We’re looking forward to bringing even more great car-buying experiences to Chicago area residents.”

Carvana is proud to be expanding their presence in Chicago. The debut of the newest Car Vending Machine marks the second of its kind in the Prairie State, and the 37th in the U.S. It is located at 1717 N Penny Lane, Schaumburg, IL 60173. Location hours are Monday through Sunday from 9 AM to 7 PM CT.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people’s lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

