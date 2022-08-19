Carnegie Learning Middle School Math Solution Receives Perfect Scores from EdReports.org

Middle School and High School Math Solutions maintain all-green scores from EdReports, K-12’s independent, gold-standard leader evaluating instructional resources.





Carnegie Learning, a leader in artificial intelligence for K-12 education and formative assessment, today announced that its blended core Middle School Math Solution received perfect scores in a new report published by EdReports.org. The High School Math Solution also received all-green scores, with just one point shy of perfect.

EdReports.org is an independent nonprofit that evaluates instructional materials for quality and standards alignment. It is a gold-standard leader in helping teachers and administrators identify the highest-quality instructional materials. The Carnegie Learning Middle and High School Math Solutions met EdReports’ expectations in all three gateways:

Focus & Coherence—Are the instructional materials focused on the right content at each grade level, and is it presented in a coherent way?

Rigor & Mathematical Practices—Do the materials have the right mix of conceptual understanding, procedural skills, and applications to address the standards to their full depth? Do they help teachers build productive habits of mind in their students?

Usability—Do the materials have the right support in place for teachers to use them effectively?

The EdReports.org review process is rigorous, and many other curriculum solutions do not pass the first and second gateways and are therefore not evaluated for the third. Schools and districts can therefore choose the Carnegie Learning Math Solution with confidence, knowing it has met the highest quality standards in addition to proving effective through third-party efficacy research. (Learn more at http://www.carnegielearning.com/research.)

Carnegie Learning intentionally designs its core math solutions to accommodate student learning in two environments: learning together and learning individually. With MATHbook, the consumable textbook, students benefit from working together with their peers, discussing mathematical concepts, and building deep understanding, productive habits of mind, and 21st-century skills. With MATHia®, an artificial intelligence (AI) software product that mirrors a human tutor, students work individually to solidify knowledge and gain necessary procedural fluency.

“It’s wonderful to be recognized by THE organization that districts rely on for a sign of approval,” says Barry Malkin, Carnegie Learning CEO. “For those districts that implement our math solutions, they can feel confident in their decision. For those who are deliberating on using our materials, the decision just became easier!”

“We know that teachers are the most important ingredient to student success, and the instructional materials they choose make a difference,” says Sandy Bartle Finocchi, Carnegie Learning Chief Mathematics Officer. “This accomplishment is a company-wide collaborative effort, and we’re beyond excited to have such a direct impact on student learning.”

ABOUT CARNEGIE LEARNING, INC.

Carnegie Learning is a leading provider of K-12 education technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions. With the highest-quality offerings for K-12 math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, high-dosage tutoring, and more, Carnegie Learning is changing the way we think about learning and creating powerful results for teachers and students alike. Born from more than 30 years of learning science research at Carnegie Mellon University, the company has become a nationally recognized leader for its ability to harness the power of data to improve student performance. The company’s 700+ employees across the US and Canada—the majority of whom are former teachers—are passionate about partnering with educators in the implementation of effective, student-centered instructional strategies and supporting them in the classroom. For more information, visit carnegielearning.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

