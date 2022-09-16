Carnegie Learning Helps TX Districts Use TEA Funds with Hands-on Program

Strong Foundations Provides Systems-Level Support to Develop Individualized Plans

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TexasEd—Carnegie Learning, a leader in artificial intelligence for K-12 education and formative assessment, announced a NEW, transformational program to support districts across Texas to optimize the most recent round of Texas Education Agency (TEA) funds to fast-track student success in their schools.

As an approved Strong Foundations Grant provider, Carnegie Learning will collaborate with the primary point of contact and math and/or literacy committee to meet every grant requirement.

“We understand that teachers and districts are stretched for time and resources, and that’s where our team comes in to help bridge the gap,” said Carnegie Learning CEO Barry Malkin. “Unlike any other education company or curriculum provider, we partner with each district to create individualized plans that meet their unique needs – large or small. Because we know every student deserves that level of support.”

Features include:

District-dedicated Implementation Managers provide consistent, direct support to your district – your one Carnegie Learning Strong Foundations point of contact throughout our partnership.

Curriculum and Instructional Designers develop templates, resources, and exemplars to drive the development of core artifacts – your team of experts focused on co-creating your district’s desired future state.

Professional Learning Master Practitioners design and facilitate customized professional learning sessions for your district focused on research-based instructional strategies (RBIS) that highlight how students learn math and/or literacy.

Your success is our success. We’ll bring research-based instructional strategies, a singular devotion to your district’s needs, and math and/or literacy frameworks that are easy to implement—and you’ll make the magic happen from there.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON PARTNERING WITH CARNEGIE LEARNING IN TEXAS, write to us: texas-partner@carnegielearning.com OR contact



Jessica Padilla, Vice President of Custom Solutions jpadilla@carnegielearning.com

Megan Jensen, Director of Curriculum & Innovation mjensen@carnegielearning.com

Courtney Comley, Director of Partnership Development



ccomley@carnegielearning.com

ABOUT CARNEGIE LEARNING, INC.

Carnegie Learning is a leading provider of K-12 education technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions. With the highest-quality offerings for K-12 math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, high-dosage tutoring, and more, Carnegie Learning is changing the way we think about learning and creating powerful results for teachers and students alike. Born from more than 30 years of learning science research at Carnegie Mellon University, the company has become a nationally recognized leader for its ability to harness the power of data to improve student performance. The company’s 700+ employees across the US and Canada—the majority of whom are former teachers—are passionate about partnering with educators in the implementation of effective, student-centered instructional strategies and supporting them in the classroom. For more information, visit carnegielearning.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contacts

Eden Bloss

Carnegie Learning

336-706-1372

ebloss@carnegielearning.com