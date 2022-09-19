Carma Earns Microsoft Gold Certified Partner Status In Cloud Productivity Competency

Carma is an industry leading cloud based software company transforming Sales, Asset, and Service Management for Communications Service Providers and Data Center Operators to Accelerate Revenue, Capture Market Share, and Expand Margins

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carma–Carma, Inc., the leading provider of enterprise solutions across the data center and telecommunications industry announced today that they have attained Microsoft’s Gold Partner Status in Cloud Productivity.

Only the top 1% of Microsoft partners achieve this distinguished award demonstrating the highest accreditation a partner can achieve in cloud productivity. The Cloud Productivity competency is for partners who specialize in enterprise deployments of Microsoft technologies, requiring a minimum of 4,000 Monthly Active Users and demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Services via multiple employees passing rigorous exams, resulting in being designated as Microsoft Certified Professionals.

“This certification recognizes Carma for our expertise in enterprise solutions and demonstrates our deep commitment to building our partnership with Microsoft. We selected Microsoft Dynamics and Azure for their exceptionally durable, scalable, and secure cloud platforms to deliver our industry-leading Network and Digital Infrastructure platform. Microsoft’s Gold Competency Award demonstrates that we are in the top tier of cloud solution partners,” said CEO Frank McDermott.

This achievement marks the latest advance in Carma’s development of the most advanced, integrated, and versatile solution for the telecommunications and data center industries. The Gold Competency allows Carma to elevate customer experience and accelerate innovation by gaining access to the latest Microsoft technologies and products while working directly with Microsoft engineers.

About Carma, Inc.

Carma delivers the world’s first Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) platform that provides a fully integrated sales, operations, service, and finance solution for any vertical in the telecommunications industry. Carma aggregates over two dozen functions into one platform for a simpler, more robust, and more secure ecosystem with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. Carma links the physical assets of the network and data center to every customer, order, service, and invoice line item for complete visibility into every transaction. Carma is a Microsoft for Startups member, CSP Direct Partner, and ISV Cloud Embed Partner. For more information, visit carma.net and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Brandi Slaton



contact@carma.net

+1 (720) 642-9585