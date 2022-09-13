Carlisle Companies Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) today published its 2021 Sustainability Report. The 2021 report shares details of Carlisle’s century-long journey and provides a deeper look into Carlisle’s socially and fiscally responsible approach to create value for its stakeholders, including customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate.

Chris Koch, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The publication of our 2021 Sustainability Report is another milestone on our ESG journey. Carlisle’s three pillars of environmental sustainability – energy efficient products and solutions, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in our manufacturing operations, and the reduction of waste entering landfills – are central to our efforts to achieve our sustainability goals.”

