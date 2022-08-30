Home Business Wire Carla Trematore Joins CI&T's Board of Directors
Business Wire

Carla Trematore Joins CI&T’s Board of Directors

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CI&T (NYSE: CINT, “Company”), a global digital specialist, announces today the appointment of Carla Trematore to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2022. Trematore was duly elected according to the Company’s Articles of Association, at a Board of Directors Meeting held today. Trematore will also join CI&T’s Audit Committee.

Trematore worked at traditional and independent big four audit firms from 1996 to 2010. She also served as accounting partner at Hirashima & Associados, a boutique consulting firm specialized in advisory services for M&A transactions. Among other previous roles, Trematore was the chairperson of the audit committee of Caixa Econômica Federal from 2017 to 2020 and member of the board of directors of BRB – Banco de Brasília.

She currently serves as (i) independent member of the board of directors and coordinator of the audit committee of BR Partners Participações; (ii) independent member of the audit committee of Allied Tecnologia and Grupo Oncoclínicas, and (iii) member of the fiscal councils of Cosan, Comgás, Ânima Educação, Localiza and ISA-CTEEP. She graduated in Computer Science from the Universidade Estadual Paulista – UNESP and in Accounting from Pontifícia Universidade Católica de Minas Gerais – PUC Minas, both in Brazil.

Trematore’s extensive financial expertise and knowledge of tech companies will be fundamental to CI&T as it continues to grow and expand worldwide.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 27-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,700 professionals.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Eduardo Galvão

investors@ciandt.com

Media Relations Contact:
Illume PR for CI&T

Zella Panossian

ciandt@illumepr.com

Articoli correlati

Abacus Insights Delivers Data Solution for Healthcare Payers to Improve Risk Adjustment Accuracy

Business Wire Business Wire -
Risk Adjustment Solution contributes to expanded access and improved outcomes by delivering data for payers’ specific populations BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abacus Insights,...
Continua a leggere

DRS Awarded Approximately $50 Million Contract to Provide Advanced Infrared Weapon Sights for the Swedish MOD

Business Wire Business Wire -
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo DRS, Inc.(DRS) announced today that it has received contracts to provide its advanced thermal weapon sights...
Continua a leggere

All Signify Health Collaborative ACOs Earn Shared Savings for 2021 Performance

Business Wire Business Wire -
Signify’s provider partners saved more than $138 million in 2021, and all Collaborative ACOs earned 100 percent on their...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Abacus Insights Delivers Data Solution for Healthcare Payers to Improve Risk Adjustment Accuracy

Business Wire