CareXM Introduces AI Voice Agent to Improve Patient Access and Preserve Clinician Capacity

WEST JORDAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareXM today announces the introduction of an AI Voice Agent within its non-clinical answering platform, extending its role in helping providers manage growing call volume without adding operational strain. The enhancement replaces traditional IVR menus with natural, conversational dialogue that engages patients immediately, captures and sequences multiple requests in a single call, organizes follow-up for care teams, and escalates clinically urgent needs to providers in real-time.

As healthcare organizations face increasing patient demand, workforce shortages, and rising expectations for responsiveness, administrative, non-clinical calls continue to consume meaningful staff time. CareXM’s latest advancement addresses this challenge by streamlining routine call handling, applying provider-specific workflows to capture key details and deliver contextual information to callers when appropriate. This allows clinicians and administrative staff to remain focused on care that requires their expertise at all hours.

With this update, CareXM’s non-clinical answering solution now incorporates two distinct AI capabilities, each designed to support a different part of the care experience:

Conversational AI enables real-time dialogue when patients call, using natural language processing, speech recognition, and response generation to answer calls and guide patients through non-urgent requests without scripted menus or long wait times. When combined with CareXM’s nurse triage and coordination solutions, this capability eliminates IVR fatigue while ensuring complex and emerging urgent situations receive immediate attention from licensed, skilled nurses.

enables real-time dialogue when patients call, using natural language processing, speech recognition, and response generation to answer calls and guide patients through non-urgent requests without scripted menus or long wait times. When combined with CareXM’s nurse triage and coordination solutions, this capability eliminates IVR fatigue while ensuring complex and emerging urgent situations receive immediate attention from licensed, skilled nurses. Assistive AI supports provider workflows by summarizing messages and surfacing critical details, so care teams can quickly understand needs, prioritize next steps, and respond efficiently.

Together, these capabilities strengthen care coordination by capturing patient intent, applying defined escalation protocols, and surfacing actionable information for care teams. Providers benefit from greater escalation accuracy, reduced follow-up friction, and more consistent call handling across the organization.

“This advancement is a key step towards fulfilling our customers’ feedback to create a seamless, longitudinal view across clinical, non-clinical, and operational interactions,” said Si Luo, chief executive officer of CareXM. “Operating under constant pressure to improve responsiveness while managing limited resources requires innovation. This capability improves how non-clinical interactions are managed, ensures urgent needs are identified and escalated quickly, and allows clinicians to practice at the top of their license.”

The AI Voice Agent complements CareXM’s broader care coordination model by supporting accurate routing and escalation during daytime operations and reducing the burden of non-clinical calls after hours.

About CareXM

Supporting over 10% of all Medicare daily active episodes, CareXM is the #1 provider of nurse triage solutions for home health and hospice. Their scale, data, and technology enable healthcare organizations to efficiently deliver reliable, coordinated care that helps teams expand clinician capacity, reduce coordination complexity, and build the operating leverage needed for growth. To learn more about CareXM, visit carexm.com.

