careviso Raises Over $17 million in Series B Funding to Enhance Transparency and Access for Diagnostic Testing

Recently rebranded careviso is scaling its technology and offerings to remove the administrative barriers associated with prior authorizations and financial transparency for diagnostic testing

Technology provides enhanced outcomes and transparency for patients and physicians alike

FALLS CHURCH, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–careviso, a healthcare technology company and market leader in molecular diagnostic patient access technology (the “Company”), today announced that it has raised over $17 million in Series B funding led by Ballast Point Ventures with participation from existing investors Mercury and Lytical Ventures. The new funding will enable careviso to broadly expand its existing technology platform into the diagnostic space providing patients with clarity around their cost of care while reducing administrative burdens for physicians.

Founded upon the mission of improving healthcare transparency and access, careviso’s technology platform delivers real-time cost estimates, administrative requirements, and approvals, supporting providers, payors, labs, and patients alike. Since 2017, the Company has sustained substantial growth, providing solutions for over 1,000,000 patients and over 120,000 physicians, and has since expanded beyond a focus on support for prior authorizations. careviso’s propriety technology solutions help healthcare professionals navigate the complexities of diagnostic testing and improve the patient care experience. Previously known as CMT Solutions, careviso recently unveiled a new brand identity reflecting their pivot towards providing a more holistic approach to overall patient access.

careviso’s technology platform, seeQer, is directly aligned with the No Surprises Act, which protects individuals covered under a variety of health plans from receiving surprise medical bills months after a service or procedure. The product solves the requirements surrounding the Good Faith Estimate and the Advanced Explanation of Benefits, for diagnostic services, at the point of care or ahead of time. The Company plans to utilize the funding to support the growth of the platform so that it can be used to satisfy the No Surprises Act throughout the entire diagnostic space.

“ Despite the evolution of our healthcare system, one of the largest challenges continues to exist around prior authorizations and transparency around costs, plaguing both physicians and patients alike,” said Andrew Mignatti, Co-Founder and CEO of careviso. “ Through this latest fundraise, careviso will grow beyond its core focus on physicians as we pivot towards a broader part of the diagnostic testing process to solve the growing challenges for patients – reducing complexity and providing a clear picture of costs. With the support of our dedicated investors, we are excited for our next phase of development as we execute on our mission to remove the barriers associated with this critical area of the healthcare industry.”

careviso currently serves a substantial customer base in the women’s healthcare space, with over 50% of OBGYN clinics in the U.S. working with careviso. While OBGYN and oncology remain careviso’s core therapeutic areas, the Company is prioritizing expansion into other therapeutic areas with an increased focus on patient access, including radiology and endoscopy.

“ The careviso team has an unwavering commitment to improving patient access with unique, innovative, and turnkey technology solutions,” said Matt Rice, Partner at Ballast Point. “ We are proud to partner with such a dynamic and purpose-driven team that is well-positioned to scale its innovative technology and robust clinical database to new areas of the healthcare market.”

“ careviso’s innovative platform has revolutionized the overall diagnostic process for healthcare professionals and we’ve been thrilled to watch this expertise and technology come to bear on the patient side,” said Aziz Gilani, Managing Director at Mercury. “ We are excited to continue our strong support of Andrew and his team in their ongoing mission to inject transparency and efficiency in this complicated aspect of the healthcare spectrum.”

About careviso

careviso is a healthcare technology company. We solve the problems for the biggest obstacles in healthcare: prior authorizations and financial transparency. Our technology platform increases patient access to care by delivering cost estimates, administrative requirements, and approvals in real time. We began with a laboratory-focused approach to patient access and built a sustainable solution that efficiently navigates the complex landscape involving payors, laboratories, physicians, and the patient. Our mission is to support patients and providers with access to healthcare. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Northern Virginia, with an operations center in Orlando, Florida. To learn more visit careviso.com.

