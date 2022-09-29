CareJourney Unveils Rapidly Growing Channel Partner Program, Extending Access to Its Industry-leading Healthcare Provider Performance Data

Program empowers partner organizations to integrate ready-to-use, provider cost and quality metrics directly into their databases and applications

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareJourney, a market leader in provider cost and quality data, today announced its growing partner program that combines the power of CareJourney’s national-level performance dataset with the solutions and expertise of its best-in-class partners to improve healthcare delivery and patient care.

Built on CareJourney’s powerful healthcare analytics platform, key network and clinical insights can now be integrated directly into partner products, services, workflows, and systems. The insights gained can help drive incremental value for their customers and recognize more revenue from enhanced offerings. It gives CareJourney channel partners and their customers a better understanding of their competitive landscape, as well as the data intelligence they need to develop high performing networks or expand into new markets.

“J2 Health was founded to provide a centralized solution to the fragmented process of network design,” said Josh Poretz, CEO and Founder of J2 Health. “Through our partnership with CareJourney, we not only are able to provide our customers with a clear pathway to adequacy but also, by incorporating provider cost and outcomes performance, allow them to optimize for high performing networks all around.”

“The CareJourney partner program grew out of a shared interest with select organizations, leaders in their fields, who were seeking to accelerate the pace of innovation in improving cost and quality of care for their customers,” said Nik Kubasek, Vice President of Partnerships at CareJourney. “We’re thrilled to see the rapid pace of adoption of our analytics across multiple segments, helping our partners deliver better value, insights, and functionality to their customers.”

Designed for multiple market segments

The partnership program includes a number of existing partnerships, offering opportunities across multiple market segments that support a variety of use cases.

Healthcare Technology Companies : Integrate robust provider cost and quality metrics into existing products and services to help improve price transparency and enhance provider performance. Learn how the CareJourney Provider Performance app on the Salesforce AppExchange is empowering Salesforce Health Cloud users.

: Integrate robust provider cost and quality metrics into existing products and services to help improve price transparency and enhance provider performance. Learn how the CareJourney Provider Performance on the Salesforce AppExchange is empowering Salesforce Health users. Consulting and Advisory Firms : Tap into national provider performance insights to generate deeper market insights and enrich client engagements. Read how Guidehouse leverages CareJourney data to support health system needs.

: Tap into national provider performance insights to generate deeper market insights and enrich client engagements. Read how Guidehouse leverages CareJourney data to support health system needs. Healthcare Consumer Applications : Empower patients to make more informed healthcare decisions with insights that enable them to discover and select the most relevant and best performing doctors for their particular needs.

: Empower patients to make more informed healthcare decisions with insights that enable them to discover and select the most relevant and best performing doctors for their particular needs. Population Health and Value-Based Care : Integrate cost and quality benchmarking data into existing platforms to strengthen referral patterns and help optimize network performance. Learn how COPE Health Solutions integrated CareJourney provider utilization benchmarks into their Population Health and Network Management platform to provide unmatched analytic capabilities in support of value-based initiatives.

: Integrate cost and quality benchmarking data into existing platforms to strengthen referral patterns and help optimize network performance. Learn how COPE Health Solutions integrated CareJourney provider utilization benchmarks into their Population Health and Network Management platform to provide unmatched analytic capabilities in support of value-based initiatives. Healthcare Research: Access deep, accurate analytics built on top of longitudinal claims data to further research initiatives. CareJourney’s provider-level medicare claims analytics support studies like Doximity’s Physician Compensation and COVID-Related Retirement Report.

To learn more information or join the CareJourney Partner Program, request a demo on our website.

Contacts

Media:



CareJourneyPR@westwicke.com