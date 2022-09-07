CareJourney Announces Major Upgrade to its Market-leading Provider Cost and Quality Module, Now Available Through a Variety of Delivery Options

Solution offers ready-to-use, provider performance metrics that can be integrated into front-end and back-end healthcare applications to inform both critical business and clinical decisions

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareJourney, the healthcare industry’s leading source of provider cost and quality data, today announced enhancements to its provider performance module on the CareJourney platform. The module can be accessed through the super-fast CareJourney explore and search interface, and now the core data can be integrated into other systems via SFTP and the Snowflake Marketplace, diversifying and simplifying integration into existing healthcare platforms and applications.

The module offers comprehensive provider performance indicators that combine demographic and affiliation information with cost, outcome, and referral metrics. The new distribution options offer easy integration into back-end or front-end applications including customer relationship management systems (CRMs), provider directories, referral applications, and provider contracting systems. Payers, providers, HCIT and med-tech vendors, as well as any organization taking downside risk can use these analytics to inform important business and clinical decisions with actionable data.

“CareJourney’s data offering has enriched our internal databases with robust, detailed and vast provider cost and quality metrics,” said Vivek Gursahaney, Director, Payer Provider Consulting, Guidehouse. “This data ingestion capability has helped enhance the value we bring to our clients. We can confidently and reliably use these critical metrics and access the data where and when we want, saving us resources and time while providing added insights to our healthcare clients.”

Data that Drives Immediate Value Across the Healthcare Continuum

The provider performance module is powered by CareJourney’s national claims dataset covering 270 million lives, including Medicare fee-for-service (FFS), Medicare Advantage and commercial claims. It is built on evidence-based, publicly available methodologies around episode grouping, appropriateness and quality measures, and a nuanced provider taxonomy. This combination ensures clinically-relevant and accurate assignment of providers to specific episodes, enabling true comparisons between “like-providers”.

“Our over 140 customers rely on CareJourney to deliver high-quality provider profiles and cost/quality insights,” said Dan Ross, CareJourney CEO. “With this release, we’re unleashing our data beyond our existing user interfaces to freely flow into any application that needs to consume or incorporate it, from a provider directory to an enterprise data lake. Our customers can access up-to-date provider cost/quality metrics, and receive automatic updates.”

Customers can use CareJourney data to:

Benchmark providers and build better networks: CareJourney’s outcomes and cost scores included in the module benchmark providers based on their performance relative to their true peers and can be used to build high-performing networks. For example, spine surgeons are benchmarked against fellow spine surgeons rather than to a general orthopedist who may specialize in areas beyond spine surgery.

CareJourney’s outcomes and cost scores included in the module benchmark providers based on their performance relative to their true peers and can be used to build high-performing networks. For example, spine surgeons are benchmarked against fellow spine surgeons rather than to a general orthopedist who may specialize in areas beyond spine surgery. Refine provider directories and optimize referrals: The data can be easily integrated into existing systems like provider directories and electronic health records (EHRs) to empower care navigators with embedded analytics at the point of care to help steer patients toward the high-performing providers best suited to provide their care.

The data can be easily integrated into existing systems like provider directories and electronic health records (EHRs) to empower care navigators with embedded analytics at the point of care to help steer patients toward the high-performing providers best suited to provide their care. Enhance products and inform business development activities: It allows HCIT and med-tech vendors to bolster their products and applications with enriched provider performance analytics as well as inform their business development strategies.

The upgraded module is now available to CareJourney customers.

CareJourney is the healthcare industry’s best source of provider cost and quality data. CareJourney’s cloud-based analytics platform helps value-based care organizations build and grow networks, improve provider performance, identify leakage and strengthen referrals, and better manage at-risk populations.

