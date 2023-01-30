Caregility Announces Global Expansion, Will Showcase Enterprise Telehealth Solutions at Arab Health 2023

The success of a tele-ICU proof of concept installation at The Ministry of Health’s Seha Virtual Hospital in Saudi Arabia demonstrates the value and opportunity of virtual care and the global viability of the Caregility Cloud™ platform

EATONTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caregility, a US-based enterprise telehealth leader dedicated to connecting care for patients and clinicians everywhere, is pleased to announce the successful implementation of the Caregility Cloud™ tele-ICU solution at Seha Virtual Hospital. Seha is the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health's premier virtual care hospital providing more than 30 specialized clinical services to 130 hospitals throughout the Kingdom, including emergency and critical advice, specialty clinics, multidisciplinary committees, medical support services, and home care services.





To date, the Caregility tele-ICU implementation has facilitated approximately 5,000 sessions of remote clinical support from Seha Virtual Hospital to 17 hospitals throughout the Kingdom. Adoption of the tele-ICU program at Seha reflects a global trend of virtual care innovation aimed at mobilizing a broader range of services for hospitals, regardless of geographic location, to improve patient response times and outcomes and reduce pressure on in-person clinical staff.

“Healthcare organizations across the globe are hurting due to challenges related to staffing shortages and patient surge,” said Bob Zimmermann, Vice President of International Business Development at Caregility. “Our mission is to enable reliable virtual care delivery worldwide that universally improves patient access and better supports providers by bringing virtual engagement to bedside care. Seha’s swift onboarding of clinical staff and significant utilization in a short amount of time highlights the clinical and operational capabilities of the Caregility Cloud platform and the ease with which it can be quickly deployed and adopted globally.”

“The Caregility Cloud platform is a secure, flexible, and scalable solution that is easily adapted to address strict data security requirements in any region of the world because of Caregility’s ability to quickly deploy instances in public and private hosting environments including Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, AWS, and GCP,” noted Bin Guan, Chief Product and Innovation Officer at Caregility.

Caregility plans to expand initiatives in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and will be exhibiting in the USA Pavilion (booth 52) at the 2023 Arab Health conference hosted by Informa Markets from Jan. 30 – Feb. 2, 2023, in Dubai. The event, which welcomed over 53,000 attendees from 184 countries in 2022, brings regional and international policy drivers, thought leaders, and healthcare professionals together to address innovation and sustainability in healthcare. Caregility Senior Vice President of Clinical Solutions Wendy Deibert and Vice President of Marketing Bryan Schnepf will co-present the session “Driving Value with Hybrid Care: Enterprise Telehealth Across the Care Continuum” on Tues., Jan.31, at 13:50 in Transformation Zone P.L10.

Healthcare and media executives attending Arab Health are invited to schedule a meeting with Caregility team members who will be onsite at the event to learn more.

The company also has initiated commercial activities in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom to further advance its international expansion strategy as interest in the use of telehealth to support virtual nursing, virtual patient observation, and inpatient virtual engagement continues to grow.

About Caregility

Caregility Corporation is dedicated to connecting patients and clinicians everywhere with its Caregility Cloud™ virtual care platform. Awarded the Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (non-EMR) in 2021 and 2022, Caregility Cloud™ powers a purpose-built ecosystem of enterprise telehealth solutions across the care continuum. Caregility provides secure, reliable, and HIPAA-compliant audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both acute and ambulatory settings. Today Caregility supports more than 1,000 hospitals across 75 health systems with over five million virtual care sessions hosted annually. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, as well as hospital-at-home, Caregility is connecting care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn and Twitter at @caregility.

