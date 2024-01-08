Home Business Wire Career Academy of Utah Now Enrolling for 2024-25 School Year
Career Academy of Utah Now Enrolling for 2024-25 School Year

Virtual, tuition-free school serves Utah K-10 students with emphasis on college, career prep

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #Bonita–Career Academy of Utah, which offers tuition-free, virtual education for Utah students, is now accepting applications for the 2024-2025 academic school year.




CAU has added 10th grade for 2024-25 and will serve up to 12th grade by the 2026-27 school year. The academy is powered by Stride K12 and led by Utah-certified teachers.

“Career Academy of Utah is thrilled to welcome K-10 students to our school in the coming school year,” said CAU Executive Director Dr. Bonita Teasley. “Our unique model, which focuses on college and career prep, gives the state’s future leaders a competitive edge by equipping them with knowledge and skills needed to tackle our state’s biggest challenges.”

In addition to taking core courses, CAU students can enroll in career-focused classes and explore their post-secondary education options in high-demand fields, such as healthcare and engineering. Students are also exposed to industry professionals and provided opportunities for apprenticeships and internships to prepare them for future careers, all while earning a high school diploma.

As a complement to virtual learning, CAU offers in-person events and field trips to help students stay connected.

Enrollment is currently open for families throughout Utah searching for a flexible, personalized learning environment. To learn more, visit cau.k12.com.

About Career Academy Utah

Career Academy of Utah (CAU) provides students in grades K–10 (grades 11-12 will be added in the future) a unique learning environment to explore a variety of career options, earn industry certifications, and pursue academic mastery. Combining high-quality academics and industry-relevant, career-minded instruction with college preparation, CAU gives students a competitive edge for the future as they navigate the requirements of a rigorous online curriculum. The engaging curriculum and tools are provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about CAU, visit cau.k12.com

