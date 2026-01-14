Cardless Powers Bilt’s Next Generation of Credit Cards

Technology platform delivers seamless in-app experience and positions Bilt to scale and expand its revolutionary rewards model

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardless, a leading credit card technology platform, today announced its role as the technology provider for Bilt Card 2.0, the suite of three new credit cards that extend rewards to homeowners, providing them the ability to earn points on mortgage payments for the first time ever.

The Cardless platform provides the digital card infrastructure and embedded experience that allows Bilt members to manage their accounts, payments, and rewards directly within the Bilt app. This includes card activation, autopay setup, transaction management, and dispute resolution—all integrated into Bilt's member experience.

"Bilt created something unprecedented with rewards on housing expenses," said Michael Spelfogel, Co-Founder and President of Cardless. "Our platform provides the technology infrastructure to deliver that experience at scale. As Bilt expands into mortgage rewards and introduces new card tiers, we're focused on ensuring the technology performs seamlessly for members."

Bilt Card 2.0 represents Cardless's largest consumer credit card program to date. Cardless also powers card programs for other major brands, including Coinbase, Alibaba, and Qatar Airways, bringing unmatched experience in embedded financial products and rapid deployment capabilities.

"Cardless provides best-in-class credit card technology," said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bilt. "Their platform gave us the flexibility and infrastructure we needed to build Card 2.0 exactly as we envisioned it—including the ability to reward mortgage payments and support our dual currency system with both Bilt Points and Bilt Cash."

The partnership combines Cardless's industry-leading technology platform with Bilt's rewards ecosystem, which includes transfer partnerships with major airlines and hotels, neighborhood commerce benefits, and the ability to earn on housing payments with no transaction fees.

"Cardless and Bilt are both companies that understand the new loyalty landscape and are committed to building a valuable ecosystem that helps everyday people get the most out of life,” said Brian Kelly, Founder of The Points Guy. “This partnership unlocks huge value for a new population—homeowners with mortgages, those with rental properties, and big spenders who want access to the most valuable points currency available. I'm bullish on Bilt 2.0 and where Bilt and Cardless take this card portfolio next."

Bilt Cards are issued by Column N.A., Member FDIC, with capital provided by Fidem Financial and other capital partners.

About Cardless: Cardless is the leading credit card platform that lets product-first companies design and launch cards in-house. Cardless has raised over $170M+ backed by investors like Spark Capital, Amex and Activant. The Cardless platform enables companies to maintain complete control over customer relationships while delivering AI-powered insights, faster iteration, and seamless digital experiences. Current customers include Bilt, Coinbase, Qatar Airways, and Alibaba. For more information, visit www.cardless.com.

