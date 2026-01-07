Cardio Diagnostics, Aimil Ltd. and Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited Partner to Launch the PrecisionCHD™ Test in India

Agreement expands Cardio Diagnostics’ global footprint and supports improved detection and management of coronary heart disease in India.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO), a leader in epigenetics and AI-driven Precision Cardiovascular Medicine, Aimil Ltd., a company at the forefront of the instrumentation industry in India since 1932, introducing innovative, best-in-class technologies from around the world to their extensive healthcare network throughout India, and Dr. Lal PathLabs, one of India’s most trusted service provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests with 290+ clinical laboratories and 300+ MD pathologists in their internal network, today announced a strategic agreement to launch Cardio Diagnostics’ PrecisionCHD™ test for the detection and management of coronary heart disease (CHD) in India.

This partnership marks Cardio Diagnostics’ first expansion outside the United States and official entry into the Indian market. It also represents a major step toward making Cardio Diagnostics’ advanced technology accessible in India, where cardiovascular disease remains a leading and growing health concern. The prevalence of CHD in India varies by population settings, with a prevalence of up to 7.4% and 13% reported in rural and urban areas, respectively.

PrecisionCHD is a clinical blood test that can detect CHD at a molecular level by combining the science of epigenetics and genetics with AI technology. This clinically validated test delivers actionable insights that can help physicians understand the key molecular drivers of disease, crucial for personalized treatment, as well as ongoing management. In addition to detecting obstructive CHD, which angiograms can also detect, the PrecisionCHD test can detect non-obstructive CHD, which angiograms typically cannot detect. Data supporting PrecisionCHD’s ability to detect Ischemia with No Obstructive Coronary Arteries (INOCA) and Myocardial Infarction with No Obstructive Coronary Arteries (MINOCA), which are two common forms of non-obstructive disease, were recently presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions held in New Orleans, LA.

The initial phase of this partnership has begun and is focused on integrating and promoting the test within Dr. Lal PathLabs’ extensive laboratory and clinical network, ensuring alignment with Indian clinical and regulatory protocols. Once established, efforts will be focused on ramping up commercial rollout, which is expected in 2026.

“We are thrilled to partner with Aimil and Dr. Lal PathLabs to bring PrecisionCHD to India,” said Dr. Meesha Dogan, CEO and co-founder of Cardio Diagnostics. “This partnership is a major step forward in democratizing access to advanced cardiovascular diagnostics and is a result of our ongoing effort to expand the reach of our technology beyond the U.S. market.”

“Partnering with Cardio Diagnostics and Dr. Lal PathLabs enables us to deliver cutting-edge cardiovascular diagnostics that can transform how heart disease is detected and managed in India,” said Dr. Mallika Kapur, Executive Director of Aimil. “Our longstanding commitment to bringing world-class medical technologies to the Indian healthcare ecosystem is strengthened by this collaboration, which we believe will make advanced molecular testing accessible to physicians and patients nationwide.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with Cardio Diagnostics and Aimil to bring PrecisionCHD to our network,” said Mr. Shankha Banerjee, CEO of Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. “This partnership aligns with our mission to be the leader in providing patients, cardiologists and physicians with the most advanced and reliable diagnostic solutions. By integrating molecular-level detection of coronary heart disease into our services, we can help cardiologists and physicians identify disease earlier and support more effective, personalized treatment strategies.”

This expansion and collaboration underscore Cardio Diagnostics’ commitment to advancing precision medicine globally and addressing the urgent need for early detection and better management of heart disease in one of the world’s most populous regions.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit https://cdio.ai/

About Aimil

Aimil was founded in 1932, with a mission to bring leading edge technologies to India. With 14 sales and service offices across India, 1000+ employees, NABL certified testing and calibration laboratories, and manufacturing, R&D & software development capability, Aimil offers value-added distribution to overseas companies wanting to expand professionally in India. For more information, please visit https://www.aimil.com.

About Dr. Lal PathLabs

Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited is a premier provider of diagnostic and healthcare-related services in India, renowned for its commitment to delivering accurate, timely, and accessible diagnostic solutions. Headquartered in Delhi NCR, the company operates an extensive network of clinical laboratories, collection centers, and pick-up points, catering to millions of patients annually. It specializes in pathology and radiology testing, leveraging cutting-edge technology and stringent quality controls to ensure precision in diagnostics. For more information, visit https://www.lalpathlabs.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases “will”, “will likely result,” “expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipated,” “estimate,” “projected,” “intend,” “goal,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, economic conditions, and dependence on results as discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024, under the heading “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

