Carat from Fiserv Introduces First-to-Market Capabilities to Help Enterprises Optimize Delivery Services

Single integration to Carat gives businesses connections to more than 40 different delivery service providers

Split settlement facilitates rapid money movement to merchants, delivery service providers, and drivers

BROOKFIELD, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As businesses juggle the costs and complexities of rising demand for online delivery, Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, has introduced a new solution enabling enterprise restaurants, retailers, and grocers to optimize delivery operations, reduce costs, and regain control of their customers’ delivery experience.

Via a new Delivery Optimization solution available to enterprises leveraging the Carat commerce platform, businesses are able to connect their digital commerce operations to more than 40 different delivery providers through a single integration, access functionality that simplifies multi-party settlement, and grow customer loyalty by retaining valuable influence over customer journeys. The solution pairs split settlement capabilities from Carat with a delivery management platform from Bringg to help businesses efficiently unify last mile delivery, fulfillment and returns.

“Explosive growth in online delivery has created tremendous digital opportunity for businesses of all types, while adding new challenges to their operating models,” said Casey Klyszeiko, Senior Vice President and Head of Global eCommerce and Carat, Fiserv. “Our new Delivery Optimization solution enables businesses to best manage their own costs, while also retaking control of customer relationships so they can increase brand loyalty.”

Through a single API integration, this service allows enterprises to:

Optimize delivery across service-providers – With access to more than 40 different third-party delivery services, order routing across providers will occur based on rules set by the business, which can dynamically account for delivery times for each provider, cost for the business, and customer preferences for prioritizing fees vs. speed of delivery.

– With access to more than 40 different third-party delivery services, order routing across providers will occur based on rules set by the business, which can dynamically account for delivery times for each provider, cost for the business, and customer preferences for prioritizing fees vs. speed of delivery. Enhance Customer Journeys – Integrating Delivery Optimization into a business’s existing ecommerce infrastructure allows them to bring the delivery experience back within their own consumer-facing apps, enabling the merchant to retain more control throughout the customer journey. Doing so means the business can accept delivery orders in- app or online directly from consumers, accept payments via the merchant’s closed-loop gift card program, retain access to customer order data, and enable their customers to leverage the retailer’s loyalty, rewards, and marketing promotions while placing an order.

– Integrating Delivery Optimization into a business’s existing ecommerce infrastructure allows them to bring the delivery experience back within their own consumer-facing apps, enabling the merchant to retain more control throughout the customer journey. Doing so means the business can accept delivery orders in- or online directly from consumers, accept payments via the merchant’s closed-loop gift card program, retain access to customer order data, and enable their customers to leverage the retailer’s loyalty, rewards, and marketing promotions while placing an order. Split Settlement – Through a single authorization of a digital transaction, Carat will manage settlement on behalf of the business across a complex value chain of franchises, merchants, delivery providers, tips for drivers, and other service fees; and properly manage refunds when initiated by the consumer. The solution manages split settlement in variable amounts, across payment types, and eliminates 30-day invoicing timelines currently associated with multi-party settlement—allowing the business to get paid faster and reduce fraud, inflationary impacts and other risk factors.

“The delivery industry continues to evolve at an unprecedented rate, and consumers have become accustomed to a seamless delivery experience,” said Guy Bloch, CEO of Bringg. “Our relationship with Fiserv will allow large enterprises to efficiently manage delivery workflows, while still providing an elevated delivery experience for their customers.”

Carat is the global commerce platform from Fiserv that orchestrates payments and experiences for the world’s largest businesses. With Carat, leading brands can unify their commerce, optimize transactions, and imagine and realize new ways to engage with customers.

Learn more at carat.fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About Bringg

Bringg is the delivery management platform market leader, serving over 800 customers globally. Bringg manages and unifies last mile delivery, fulfillment and returns, empowering enterprises to manage and grow their delivery capacity, reduce costs and provide branded customer experiences. Bringg’s open SaaS platform and robust network of over 250 delivery providers, enables enterprises to offer customers any delivery option, whether using internal drivers or external delivery providers, including 3PL, carriers, crowdsourced fleets or independent gig drivers (https://www.bringg.com/).

FISV-G

Contacts

Media Relations:

Chase Wallace



Director, Communications



Fiserv, Inc.



+1 470-481-2555



chase.wallace@fiserv.com

Additional Contact:

Ann S. Cave



Vice President, External Communications



Fiserv, Inc.



+1 678-325-9435



ann.cave@fiserv.com