Caracal and I2Pure Announce Collaboration to Bring New Disinfection and Antimicrobial Products to Market

ASHBURN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caracal Products & Services and I2Pure today announce a collaboration aimed at bringing new cutting-edge products to market. A certified Minority Business Enterprise and Tier 1 diversity spend supplier, Caracal is a solutions provider offering a wide variety of quality products and value add services to companies, government agencies and educational institutions of all sizes with particularly deep relationships in the healthcare, insurance and financial services industries. I2Pure is known for its innovative patent pending molecular iodine technologies.





“Caracal is recognized for our extraordinary customer service, proactive communication and stable, strategic vendor relationships,” said Don Roberts, Caracal CEO. “We live by the motto, ‘Supplying everything but surprises.’ Our customers have increasingly requested that Caracal expand our portfolio of differentiated products, particularly in healthcare. There is no better partner than I2Pure with whom to initiate that effort. I’ve personally known I2Pure’s executive leadership for many years, and their character and vision is extraordinary.”

“I2Pure has worked incredibly hard since its beginning to develop innovative strategies for antimicrobial applications using the power of molecular iodine. There is no known microbial resistance to molecular iodine. On the foundation of our product development, we’re ready to start introducing to the market a line of products that we believe are superior to any existing products currently available,” said Jeff Jochims, I2Pure CEO. “As we identified the best possible partner with whom to start our commercialization journey, Caracal was an obvious choice for its reputation and its rapidly building momentum.”

Caracal and I2Pure anticipate the introduction of a new line of disinfection and antimicrobial products to be available in the immediate future. Their collaboration will remain loyal to the Caracal business philosophy of creating meaningful job opportunities in underserved communities, driving sustainable growth and positive impact.

“Having known Don and Caracal for a long time, long before I joined I2Pure, it was important to I2Pure that we join in Caracal’s mission to support local communities while delivering incredible products and services to our mutual customers,” said Jochims.

The initial product line is expected to include surgical preparation products, skin antisepsis, wound care, and hand cleansing, among others. Products are expected to be available within the next few months. “We couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity and expanding our offering to customers through the incredible products of I2Pure,” concluded Roberts.

Caracal and I2Pure will introduce their collaboration for the first time at the National Minority Supplier Development Council’s Annual Conference & Exchange in Atlanta, Georgia October 21-22, 2024. Attendees may visit Caracal’s Booth #2039 to see product prototypes and to learn more about Caracal and I2Pure.

About Caracal: Caracal is a 100% minority-owned company, and a certified Tier 1 and Tier 2 diversity supplier founded in Detroit in 2004. As a sourcing solutions provider, we offer a wide range of high-quality products and value-added services to businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions of all sizes. We have strong, established partnerships in the healthcare, insurance, and financial services industries. Known for our proactive communication and stable, strategic vendor relationships, we pride ourselves on living up to our motto each day: Supplying everything but surprises.

For more information about Caracal Products & Services please visit https://www.caracalcorp.com or contact Alex Dadio at adadio@caracalcorp.com.

About I2Pure: I2Pure is a healthcare technology company dedicated to advancing the world of health and biosafety by preventing infections and disease through its patented, non-toxic molecular iodine platform. I2Pure’s mission is to prevent pathogenic threats to the world. Our technology can be used across virtually every facet of surgical and therapeutic interaction with human or animal tissue to prevent infection. The platform technology can be delivered via solutions, polymers and coatings and can be extended into medical devices, antisepsis, cosmetics, water safety, food safety and preservation, aquaculture and more.

For more information about I2Pure, visit https://www.i2pure.com or contact Abigail Moses at Abigail@i2pure.com.

