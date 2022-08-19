Capco Awards Five $1,000 Scholarships to Seminole & Orange County Students

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capco, a leading technology and management consultancy dedicated to the financial services and energy sectors, is proud to award $1,000 scholarship to five college-bound high school seniors from Seminole and Orange counties.

The students receiving the scholarships are:

Nil Aydinoz – Lake Brantley High School, Seminole County

– Lake Brantley High School, Seminole County Jennifer Ballentine – Hagerty High School, Seminole County

– Hagerty High School, Seminole County Hannah Imler – West Orange High School, Orange County

– West Orange High School, Orange County Lillian Sullivan – Hagerty High School, Seminole County

– Hagerty High School, Seminole County Lukas Taurins – Seminole High School, Seminole County

The scholarships were awarded in recognition of the students’ creativity and academic dedication, among other factors. Potential scholars were asked to submit a personal essay – on the topic “How do you think COVID-19 has affected and will affect the way that consumers bank long term?” – which were reviewed by six Capco subject matter experts with the support of Iryna Malendevych M.Ed., M.S., a professor at the University of Central Florida.

Each essay was scored across six categories: development of ideas, organization, creativity, clarity, mechanics, and formatting. Marks for these six categories were then combined with each student’s GPA score gave a total score for a potential maximum total of 72 points available.

Matthew Markham, Capco Partner and Scholarship Board Committee member, said: “We are delighted to offer these scholarships to these outstanding young people, and extend our warm congratulations to Nil, Jen, Hannah, Lillian and Lukas. As part of Capco’s commitment to supporting our local communities, we are proud to have this opportunity to champion our youth and invest in their future success as they continue onwards and upwards on their academic journeys.”

A total of fifty students entered the contest. Participants had to be pupils at a public high school in Orange or Seminole County during the 2021-22 academic year, and be attending a college, university or trade school in the state of Florida commencing the Fall 2022 term. They were also asked to submit a high school transcript, a recommendation letter from a 12th grade teacher or counsellor, and details of their SAT/ACT scores.

Capco, a Wipro company, is a global technology and management consultancy specializing in driving transformation in the financial services and energy industries. With a growing client portfolio comprising of over 100 global organizations, Capco operates at the intersection of business and technology by combining innovative thinking with unrivalled industry knowledge to fast-track digital initiatives for banking and payments, capital markets, wealth and asset management, insurance, and energy clients. Capco’s cutting-edge ingenuity is brought to life through its award-winning Be Yourself At Work culture and diverse talent. To learn more, visit www.capco.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

