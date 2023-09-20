Canada’s Brock University Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform as its All-In-One Video Solution to Serve More Than 19,000 Students Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brock University, one of Canada’s top post-secondary institutions, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide an all-in-one video content creation, management and distribution solution to serve its more than 19,000 students campuswide.





The institution was seeking a scalable, cloud-based video platform and media streaming solution that integrates with D2L Brightspace, their learning management system, and that works on desktop and mobile platforms. Additionally, Brock University wanted a Video Platform that met the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act and WCAG standards to ensure inclusivity for all learners. Administrators also requested the integration have a minimal impact on instructors and students.

Not only does the Video Platform meet these needs, it offers a robust set of additional capabilities, including lecture capture, auto-captioning, video quizzing, and comprehensive reports and analytics that help leaders see how media is making an impact. Automated production, processing, publishing, and managing of video content will help streamline workflows and enable instructors to create engaging learning experiences for students.

“Video is a critical part of the delivery of online, blended and face-to-face educational experiences at Brock University. Ensuring a solution that is highly scalable and tightly secured to ensure intellectual property is protected, are critical aspects of the system,” the institution’s request for proposal noted.

“A scalable, secure video solution is a critical part of the higher education ecosystem. We’re excited to provide Brock University with a comprehensive solution that meets their needs and can grow with the institution,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa also has an experienced migration team to ensure a seamless transition, including with relinking video assets, training, and total user support.”

ABOUT BROCK UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1964 in scenic Niagara, Ontario, Brock is a comprehensive university atop the Niagara Escarpment, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve. A diverse and welcoming community, Brock is comprised of 19,000 students, 5,000 faculty and staff, and more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in seven faculties.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

